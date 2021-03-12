Minneapolis Agrees to $27 Million Settlement with George Floyd Family

While the jury selection in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is still underway, the Minneapolis city council announced today a major settlement with the family of George Floyd.

The Minneapolis City Council approved Friday a record $27 million civil settlement with the family of George Floyd. The city council voted 13-0 to approve the settlement, which directs $500,000 to be used to benefit the George Floyd Memorial site at 38th and Chicago. It is the largest pre-trial civil rights wrongful death settlement in U.S. history. “That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end,” said Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, when Officer Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes. The incident was caught on video and the disturbing images quickly went viral across the world.

The death of Floyd sparked immediate outrage in Minneapolis which led to days of protests escalating into riots, violence, and arson across the city. Chauvin on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter. Three other Minneapolis police officers are also facing trial for the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to the settlement today on Twitter.

The past year has dramatically shifted our city’s trajectory, and today marks another milestone in shaping a more just future for Minneapolis. Our settlement with George Floyd’s family reflects a shared commitment to advancing racial justice and a sustained push for progress. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) March 12, 2021

The city settlement with the Floyd family brings to close the federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the city in the weeks following Floyd’s death.