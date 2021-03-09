The Minneapolis Effect: Anti-Police Movement Imposing Severe 'Murder Tax' From Coast to Coast

Lost in our national conversation due to the impact of COVID-19, and the news media’s obsession with Donald Trump, is the cost to Americans of the dramatic increase in homicides.

In The American Conservative, Sean Kennedy systematically lays out the devastating ripple effects of the anti-police riots continue to have on American society.

While COVID-19 imposed a terrible toll in death and economic destruction in 2020, another epidemic devastates American communities both financially and personally—violence. Preliminary statistics show murders rose by 35 percent across 60 of the nation’s largest cities. Nationwide FBI data through September show a 21 percent jump in homicide and 8.3 percent increase in aggravated assaults, including those by gun. Aggravated assaults and shootings climbed by roughly 10 percent over the summer and fall of 2020. Such violence exacts a heavy toll or “murder tax” on the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable communities.

Kennedy also points out that the Defund the Police movement, supported by most Democratic elected officials in many of our largest cities and many Democrats in Washington, is having a devastating impact on our nation. Study after study reveals that particularly hard-hit are lower-income communities that are already most at-risk in our cities.