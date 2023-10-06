BOMBSHELL: Pfizer Used Separate Manufacturing Processes for COVID Shots Used in Clinical Trials, Public Distribution

In recently resurfaced news that should surprise no one but should shock the conscience and, in my view, result in criminal prosecutions, it has come to light that Pfizer used a separate manufacturing process for its fraudulent COVID-19 trials (the ones it used to get its emergency use authorization pushed through) as the one it ultimately used to manufacture the shots at scale for public use.

Advertisement

(I use the modifier “fraudulent” in front of “COVID-19 trials” with confidence because I have previously documented elsewhere other forms of fraud that Pfizer employed in its clinical trials, which should nullify the legal immunity it obtained for itself from damages.)

Via British Medical Journal (emphasis added):

Recent calls for more transparency in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials is particularly relevant for data on the manufacturing process, which is an integral part of the regulatory approval process to ensure consistent safety and efficacy outcomes. An October 2020 amendment to the protocol of the pivotal Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 (Comirnaty) clinical trial (C4591001) indicates that nearly all vaccine doses used in the trial came from ‘clinical batches’ manufactured using what is referred to as ‘Process 1’. However, in order to upscale production for large-scale distribution of ‘emergency supply’ after authorization, a new method was developed, ‘Process 2’. The differences include changes to the DNA template used to transcribe the RNA and the purification phase, as well as the manufacturing process of the lipid nanoparticles. Notably, ‘Process 2’ batches were shown to have substantially lower mRNA integrity. The protocol amendment states that “each lot of ‘Process 2’-manufactured BNT162b2 would be administered to approximately 250 participants 16 to 55 years of age” with comparative immunogenicity and safety analyses conducted with 250 randomly selected ‘Process 1’ batch recipients. To the best of our knowledge, there is no publicly available report on this comparison of ‘Process 1’ versus ‘Process 2’ doses. Two documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request[6] describe the vaccine batches and lots supplied to each of the trial sites through November 19, 2020[7] and March 17, 2021,[8] respectively. According to these documents, doses from ‘Process 2’ batch EE8493Z are listed at four trial sites prior to November 19, and four other sites are listed with ‘Process 2’ batch EJ0553Z in the updated document. Both batches were also part of the emergency supply for public distribution. The CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, known to be underreported. lists 658 reports (169 serious, 2 deaths) for lot EE8493[10] and 491 reports (138 serious, 21 deaths) for lot EJ0553.

Advertisement

Josh Guetzkow, Ph.D. explains the basic distinction between Processes 1 and 2: in the former, PCR cycling was used to replace the mRNA used in the shots while in the latter, the mRNA is replicated in plasmids, parts of bacteria. The apparent benefit of the latter method is that it is cheaper and easier to scale. The potential downside (for the recipients, not for Pfizer, which enjoys legal immunity from damage caused by its products and therefore considers injuries as externalities) is that the adverse effect rate will vary depending on the manufacturing process.

These findings dovetail with two other unexplained anomalies in the shots’ formulations by batch and to which segments of the population they were given:

This article is almost certainly going to be demonetized by Google ads. It won’t be available at the top of Google search results, no matter how much organic interest there is.

Intrepid editor Paula Bolyard informed me recently that I am the most demonetized writer for PJ Media, an impressive distinction, in my view, given the heavy demonetization of many writers here writing on a variety of topics from COVID-19 to the climate change scam to the transgendering of America’s children under the guise of equity and tolerance.

Advertisement

I believe that exposing COVID-19 malfeasance by the pharmaceutical corporations and the Public Health™ bureaucracy, in the hopes that some governing authority with teeth will do something about it at some point (a lost cause, some might say), is important for numerous reasons. Google doesn’t, and so it throttles any content covering these topics — ones related to COVID-19, arguably the greatest crime in human history, above all.

If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer at PJ Media, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation. Use the code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership. Click here to sign up. Thank you for your support.