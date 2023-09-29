How Long Until Retiring Gen. Mark Milley Is on the Board of Raytheon or Boeing?

Earlier today, Biden’s handlers injected their puppet with whatever pharmaceutical concoction gets him conscious in the morning and rolled his decrepit corpse out to honor outgoing scumbag Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley for his “public service” and his alleged devotion to the Constitution and something called “Democracy.”

“Mark, your partnership has been invaluable to me…” remarked Brandon. “When it comes to the Constitution, that is, and always has been, Mark’s north star. I’m so damn proud to serve with him.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin topped off the sycophancy with remarks describing the bloated technocrat as “a scholar and a warrior” while Milley received the fawning praise in his pressed costume: “We respect him for his wit, but we love him for his heart,” gushed Austin. “And he’s thrown his whole heart into leading this tremendous joint force of soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, guardians.”

Finally, Milley took the stage to gratify himself on his career serving the Swamp, saying “We are unique among the world’s militaries. We don’t take an oath to a country, we don’t take an oath to a tribe, we don’t take an oath to a religion. We don’t take an oath to a king, or a queen, or a tyrant or a dictator. And we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We take an oath to the Constitution and we take an oath to the idea that is America — and we’re willing to die to protect it.”

Very brave and stunning.

Of course, Milley’s feigned loyalty to the Constitution or to America or to anything decent is a blatant lie. Milley serves the corrupt corporate state power structure and, ultimately, himself.

As any military man will tell you, appointments to the top levels of the military are entirely political and have very little, if anything, to do with merit or honor or any lofty trait of the individuals who rise to those ranks. In fact, honor and decency are impediments to achieving some appointments, by and large — at least in the modern era. Milley, Austin, et al. are no Eisenhowers.

I give it about a month or so before Milley announces his new role on the board of Raytheon or Boeing — maybe less — so as to capitalize on all of his “pubic service” by parlaying his influence at the Pentagon into cold hard cash for himself, all while fueling the forever-wars that make such corporations so very rich.