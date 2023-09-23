Sen. Menendez Plays Race Card, Blames Corruption Indictment on Anti-Latinx Racism

A Person of Color™ Democrat trying to distract from his indictment on federal corruption charges by complaining about alleged racism with no evidence? Who among us could’ve possibly seen this coming?

Advertisement

Via The Hill (emphasis added):

Menendez faces three counts, including conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, a charge for public officials who take bribes in return for official acts. The indictment alleges the New Jersey senator provided sensitive U.S. government information to aid Egypt, sought to influence a pair of criminal investigations into two New Jersey businessmen and attempted to interfere with an investigation by the state attorney general’s office. According to the indictment, the bribes included “cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle and other things of value.” Last year, Menendez added on his financial disclosure that his wife owned up to $250,000 worth of gold bars… Prosecutors also noted that in a search of Menendez’s home, investigators found more than $550,000 in cash that was, in part, hidden in clothes.

How does the Senator respond to such serious charges of official impropriety? The only way such people are trained to respond: “Muh white supremacy!”

Here is an excerpt from the public statement released by Menendez, in which he does his best Jussie Smollett impression, via the New Jersey Globe (emphasis added):

For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave. Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists. The excesses of these prosecutors is apparent. They have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office. On top of that, not content with making false claims against me, they have attacked my wife for the longstanding friendships she had before she and I even met. Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator and serve with honor and distinction. Even worse, they see me as an obstacle in the way of their broader political goals.

Advertisement

Related: Race Hoax? ‘Progressive’ Mayor Topples Confederate Statue, Receives Suspicious Jussie Smollett-Style ‘Threats’

Obviously, let’s acknowledge that allegedly taking a quarter of a million dollars worth of gold bars to stash in your closet and hiding a half million dollars in your wardrobe in exchange for alleged government favors to business partners falls within the range of the “normal work of a Congressional office.” Claiming otherwise is basically domestic terrorism.