Americans Somehow Managed to Get Fatter the Past Four Years

Anyone who hadn’t fully outsourced their critical thinking skills to the unelected Public Health™ bureaucrats — who assumed for themselves extraconstitutional powers during COVID to keep Americans shuttered in their homes, close down beaches and gyms, and effectively encourage their charges to laze around their houses, eating disgusting processed slop and binging Netflix — could have seen this coming.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

Obesity is becoming more prevalent in a growing number of states, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The information shows that in 22 states in 2022 at least 35% of adults were obese — an increase from 19 states in 2021. The CDC noted that 10 years ago, there were no states that had an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%. The data is from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, an interview survey conducted by the CDC and state health departments.

Non-Hispanic blacks have the highest obesity rate by race. 49% of non-Hispanic blacks in Alabama are clinically obese. Older people, obviously, are likelier to be obese than younger adults. Better-educated individuals are less likely to be overweight than those with no high school diploma.

But rather than focusing on how to help Americans not be bloated chronic disease machines, the CDC is doing the important work of semantic engineering to employ “person-first language” so as not to stigmatize the obese.

Via the referenced CDC report:

We encourage the use of person-first language (e.g., “adults with obesity” or “20% of children ages 12–19 have obesity” and not “obese adults” nor “20% of children are obese”) when discussing topics like obesity and other chronic diseases, as well as respectful images.

For the record, the Unabomber, whose terroristic activities I in no way endorse, dissected this liberal fixation on semantical engineering way back in the 90s. It has only intensified in recent years.

Statistics such as these, which go largely unremarked upon in the corporate state media, are how we know the Public Health™ bureaucrats, who are singularly focused on promoting expensive, patented mRNA injections as the primary, if not sole, prophylactic against COVID-19, are not serious about actual public health.

If they were, not a single conversation about COVID on MSNBC or at the White House podium would pass without them mentioning nutrition, obesity, vitamin D status, and other factors critical to COVID-19 outcomes.

