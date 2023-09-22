The Rabbit Hole Gets Deeper: NIH Developing mRNA 'Vaccine' for Nipah Virus

As I reported about a week ago at PJ Media, the Public Health™ authorities and corporate state media worldwide – in typical choreographed, unanimous fashion – began warning of a purported outbreak of infections caused by the Nipah virus in India.

Notwithstanding that Nipah is only spread (for now, that is, until a potentially bioengineered version emerges, perhaps from one of the U.S. government’s many clandestine overseas biolabs free from any regulatory oversight) through direct contact with an infected individual’s bodily fluids, and is therefore very unlikely to spread via casual contact in society, Public Health™ authorities in India were quick to reinstitute COVID-style lockdowns countrywide, with Western media stoking the panic.

Via Forbes (emphasis added):

Health officials in India have shuttered schools, offices and public transport and are testing hundreds of people in an effort to track and contain an outbreak of Nipah virus that has killed two people, but can kill as many as three in four people it infects and has been flagged by experts as having the potential to seed a new pandemic… Nipah is a zoonotic virus—meaning it can spread from animals to humans—and can infect humans through direct contact with infected animals or their bodily fluids or after eating contaminated food such as fruit products contaminated with urine or saliva from infected bats… Between 40% to 75% of people infected with Nipah will die from the virus, health agencies estimate, with the specific rate depending on the outbreak and strength of local medical systems managing the disease (long term neurological conditions like seizures and personality changes have been reported among those who recover from encephalitis).

This kind of terror campaign is never waged on the public for no reason. Were the implications of the viral outbreak, and the public panic and subsequent funding frenzy that would ensue from such a campaign, merely confined to a single state in India, as all current cases are, we would have never heard about it in the West.

Granted, it was unclear to me initially exactly what that Public Health™ utility for the terror was, and the entire picture is still not formed, but what a curious puzzle piece we have here.

Via National Institutes of Health, July 2022:

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, has launched an early-stage clinical trial evaluating an investigational vaccine to prevent infection with Nipah virus. The experimental vaccine is manufactured by Moderna, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was developed in collaboration with NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center. It is based on a messenger RNA (mRNA) platform—a technology used in several approved COVID-19 vaccines. NIAID is sponsoring the Phase 1 clinical study, which is being conducted at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Don’t be a conspiracy theorist!” the credulous blue-pilled NPC might exhort me. “The public health authorities are only developing a Nipah mRNA vaccine in response to an outbreak among six people in a remote Indian state! Because they care! They’re doing the Lord’s work!”

To which I would reply: “Take your shots and go back to sleep, sweetheart. You’re not suited for the real world.”