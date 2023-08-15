RFK Jr. Accuses U.S. of Developing Bioweapons in Ukrainian Labs on Tucker Carlson Show

In a recent sit-down with Tucker Carlson on his new Twitter/X show, RFK Jr. offered a simple explanation when asked why the United States would have biolabs in Ukraine: “We have biolabs in Ukraine because we are developing bioweapons.”

If only the corporate state media hacks who purport to be journalists could be as straightforward as a politician like RFK Jr. In all the mess of what has become of the journalistic class, the irony of the inversion of roles in which the truth-tellers are rogue politicians and the serial liars are the journalists who are supposed to tell the unvarnished truth should not be glossed over.

As I reported elsewhere at the time, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, perhaps the most viscerally repugnant of all Washington creatures, admitted that Ukraine has multiple “biological research facilities” that the government is concerned might be vulnerable to Russian capture during March 8, 2022, Congressional testimony:

“Ukraine has biological research facilities, which, in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of,” stated Nuland. “So we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces, should they approach.

Via a U.S. Department of Defense press release, June 9, 2022 (emphasis added):

The United States has also worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine’s biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health, providing support to 46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades. The collaborative programs have focused on improving public health and agricultural safety measures at the nexus of nonproliferation. This work, often conducted in partnership with outside organizations, such as the WHO and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), has resulted in safer and more effective disease surveillance and detection.

Phew! With a trustworthy organization such as the WHO involved in U.S.-Ukrainian biolabs operation, we can all rest easy.

Yet, despite the obvious, admitted reality of U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine, the corporate state media insists that such claims are a “conspiracy theory.” Here is, for instance, an article from The Guardian, titled, “How ‘Ukrainian bioweapons labs’ myth went from QAnon fringe to Fox News.” The article purports to debunk the claim, yet admits in the body of the piece that the United States does, in fact, run biolabs in Ukraine with no disclosure of what it’s up to there:

The very core of the story is true: the Department of Defense funds biological research and laboratories in Ukraine, and elsewhere in Europe and the Caucasus, in order to surveil emerging infectious diseases and to keep secure facilities that housed a Soviet bioweapons program. But Washington insists that it does not fund biological weapons research anywhere, much less in Ukraine.

You see? The Pentagon says it’s not running a biological weapons program in Ukraine, so it must be true. The government has never been found to have been lying about issues related to national security, obviously.