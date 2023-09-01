Biden's Weed Re-Scheduling Is Desperate, Weak-Sauce Pandering to Zoomers

The Brandon entity is working to reschedule — not deschedule and decriminalize — marijuana. The substance has ludicrously occupied the Schedule 1 list (nominally reserved for the most dangerous drugs with no therapeutic applications) alongside heroin and bath salts for decades.

Via Politico:

HHS Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine wrote in a Tuesday letter to the DEA, first reported by Bloomberg News, that the recommendation was based on a review conducted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The health agency wants the drug moved from Schedule I to Schedule III under the CSA, potentially the biggest change in federal drug policy in decades.

The Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that the Drug Enforcement Administration significantly loosen federal restrictions on marijuana but stopped short of advising that it should be entirely removed from the Controlled Substances Act.

Again, the promise from the campaign wasn’t to reschedule cannabis, it was full decriminalization. But apparently, when you vote for a candidate in America, you’re supposed to accept piecemeal crumbs of the promised policies and celebrate them as great achievements. That’s how Democracy™ works.

The Brandon entity obviously doesn’t believe in decriminalizing cannabis — which has numerous well-documented health benefits when used responsibly and is objectively far less destructive for both the individual user and society as a whole than alcohol or tobacco — as a moral issue. If he did, he would’ve done this on day one, as he explicitly promised to do when he was running in 2020.

So, what’s up with the sudden about-face, over two and a half years into his regime, on cannabis? Could it have something to do with the fact that the Zoomer/Millennial Democrat base has soured on the 80-something geriatric with obvious cognitive health decline?

Via New York Post (emphasis added);

A New York Times-Siena poll conducted between July 23-27, showed Biden’s approval is in the dumps with voters as a whole — and truly dismal with young people in particular. Eighteen- to 29-year-old voters overwhelmingly expressed dissatisfaction with the President. Just 4% said they had a very favorable opinion of him, versus 17% of the general population. And similarly, 4% of young people strongly approve of the president, as compared with 18% of Americans overall. Seeing Biden in action has given young people pause. How could it not, with the president presiding over a lackluster economy, weathering corruption concerns, and demonizing political opponents — all while bungling speeches, falling off of bikes, and getting lost at the White House… Just 36% of 18- to 29-year-olds approve of Biden today — a staggering 23-point decline that represents the most dramatic fall of any demographic.

With the Trump-Biden matchup on a razor-thin margin, and even worse prospects against potential other GOP rivals, there is no way that the Brandon entity is getting re-elected without this contingent of voters (unless the Deep State rigs it for him again), and his handlers know this better than anyone.

This is rank pandering, in lieu of any action on the economic front that might actually materially benefit Zoomers and Millennials. It’s the same with other empty culture war gestures such as the professed fidelity to “my body my choice” dogma (despite having benefited massively politically from the fallout of the Roe vs. Wade overturn, which possibly allowed the Democrat Party to retain the Senate) and LGBTQ+++™ festivals of degeneracy at the White House.