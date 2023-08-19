Lawsuits Coming for 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drugmakers

It looks like a potential torrent of tort lawsuits against the proprietors of Mounjaro and Ozempic — the brands of semaglutide and tirzepatide (diabetes drugs) currently marketed for weight loss in the United States — might be on the horizon.

Each of these drugs is a GLP-1 receptor agonist (tirzepatide is also a GIP agonist) that mimics the activity of naturally occurring hormones to stimulate insulin release by the pancreas, which modulates blood sugar levels.

I have no idea how these people got my email (I have a feeling Google might have slipped it to them given my extensive writing at PJ Media and elsewhere about semaglutide and its various negative health effects), but I received yesterday this email from Morgan & Morgan, which bills itself as “America’s largest personal injury law firm.”

<image>

Here are some details from the lawsuit referenced in the email via CBS News (emphasis added):

A personal injury law firm has filed a lawsuit against Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co., the manufacturers of Ozempic and Mounjaro, over claims that the diabetes drugs, which are popular for aiding weight loss, can cause gastroparesis, a paralysis of the stomach. Paul Pennock and Jonathan Sedgh, the attorneys heading up the lawsuit from the firm Morgan & Morgan, announced the filing at a news conference Wednesday, saying the basis of the suit is “a failure to warn.” “It is our opinion that these drugs are causing these problems. We think that the evidence is sufficient for us to be able to prove it or we would not have filed the case, and we intend to file many more in the coming days and weeks,” Pennock said during the Zoom conference, noting the first case filed involves a 44-year-old woman from Louisiana who has taken both drugs, Ozempic first and then Mounjaro, at the discretion of her doctor. “Her problems have been so severe that she’s been to the emergency room multiple times, including last weekend. She’s actually even thrown up so violently that she’s lost teeth,” he said of the plaintiff, who is seeking financial compensation, but has not yet been officially diagnosed with gastroparesis. Pennock says his firm is investigating 400 other inquiries from clients across 45 states.

The corporate state media has been touting Wegovy, Ozempic, etc., for over two years now since the drug was first approved and marketed for weight loss in 2021. As I have previously documented at PJ Media, the manufacturers of these products have shrewdly purchased positive coverage in the media (propaganda disguised as news) in their push to maximize profits in America, one of the fattest countries in the world.

Here is CBS just ten days ago touting a study conducted by the manufacturer that these drugs allegedly reduce cardiovascular risk – as if no skepticism is warranted of the same entity that stands to profit performing its own studies.

We’ve been through this rigamarole countless times as a society. First, a “breakthrough” drug is marketed as a revolutionary solution for an unresolved healthcare issue. Then the media aids and abets the marketing efforts (as they are heavily dependent on pharmaceutical advertising dollars), and slowly the hidden costs begin to appear and the lawsuits fly.