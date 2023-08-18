Vivek Ramaswamy to Tucker: The Government Lied About 9/11

In an interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, Tucker Carlson on his Twitter/X show probed the 2024 candidate’s views on 9/11.

Here is a portion of Ramaswamy’s answer:

The government absolutely lied to us. The 9-11 commission lied. The FBI lied… In response to a question, I’m going to answer honestly based on the facts…. There are real consequences for this right now because there is a federal case of families of victims on 9/11 that want accountability, that are demanding answers. So they are suing the Saudi government and the case turns out whether or not [Saudi state involvement in 9/11] is true… So this is a relevant question.

Tucker asks Vivek about his viral exchange with @alexstein99 on the truth of 9/11: "The response was unbelievable. It was immediate. You were attacked not just by the Left, but also by the goons at the Wall Street Journal editorial page." pic.twitter.com/kLS9A35asI — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) August 18, 2023

These comments to Tucker come on the heels of similar ones he gave earlier this month during an interview with BlazeTV, as reported via Republic World:

I don’t believe the government has told us the truth I’m driven by evidence and data. What I’ve seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us. I haven’t seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe in the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not.

Do I believe our government has been completely forthright about 9/11? No. Al-Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, but we have never fully addressed who knew what in the Saudi government about it. We *can* handle the TRUTH. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Q4fY0D83N4 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 2, 2023

And this is how you know Ramaswamy is not controlled by the consultant class in the same way that other candidates in the primary are, with the obvious exception of Trump. No professional D.C. consultant would ever advise a client running for high-profile office to violate 9/11 orthodoxy by openly acknowledging that the government may have lied about the events that day and the role that it may have played in them in combination with the Saudis.

Ramaswamy is certainly going to be attacked for these observations in the corporate state media, and even in right-leaning media still eager to protect the Bush regime and its many failures.

The candidate was apparently only referencing the previously undisclosed role the Saudis state played in the attacks, but earlier this year, Tucker Carlson went further and speculated about the curious and convenient implosion of Building 7, despite it never being hit by an airplane. I covered this story for PJ Media at the time.

“If you were to [speculate about 9/11] on television, they’d flip out.. you’d, like, lose your job over that. Why? It’s my country,” Carlson muses in the clip. “Anything you’re not allowed to ask questions about is something you should be asking more questions about.”

Tucker is getting too close to the truth! pic.twitter.com/H97SuNBnGK — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 30, 2023

If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer at PJ Media, free of corporate slant and state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation. Use the code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership. Click here to sign up. Thank you for your support.