TikTok Social Justice™ Warrior Wants to 'Decolonize' Yoga

An apparently ethnically Indian American woman with a passion for Social Justice™ has taken to TikTok to call for the “decolonization” of yoga in a self-indulgent, AOC-esque selfie video:

White women are killing yoga purely for their quest for perfection. To a white woman, perfection means a key to happiness, your key to success, and the key to your very existence. You have to have the perfect hair, the perfect clothes, the perfect braids, the perfect nails.

And then you bring this competition for perfection into the yoga room, into your yoga practice.

Did you know that this quest for perfection is rooted in white supremacy? In a culture and society like North America.

If you take a look at what yoga actually teaches, yoga teaches that there is no such thing as perfection…

The decolonizing your yoga practice actually means to embrace the fact that your yoga practice will not look pretty, it will not be a performance.

And when BIPOC teachers call you out* on your quest for perfection in yoga, if you are truly an ally you will listen.