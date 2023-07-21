MSNBC Claims MTG's Rap Video Is Racist

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has released a hot new collab with a MAGA superstar rapper, titled “Mayor of Magaville.”

The video opens on a Gadsden Flag license plate affixed to the bumper of a red automobile with some sexy urban rimZ. The next frame features MTG seated upon a throne with golden angel wings flanking her. The chorus goes: “MTG, MAGA’s MVP.” You get the idea.

Forgiato Blow, the rapper spitting phat bars on the track (or whatever the kids say now), is the foremost innovator of “MAGA rap,” a sub-genre dedicated exclusively to the glorification of the former president and his political allies such as MTG. He appears in each of his videos wearing some variety of all-red MAGA jumpsuit and waxing poetic about whatever the culture war issue of the day is, such as this tight jam on the Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney saga.

It’s cringe, some might say. But so is the vast majority of modern rap that passes for music.

The resident Race Lady at MSNBC with the Adderall eyes, Joy Reid, who can usually be counted on to lionize rap and rappers in any other context, is horrified. (To be clear, I don’t actually know that Joy Reid is on Adderall, just that she looks very much like she is, so please don’t sue me, Mr. MSNBC Counsel.)

The resident eunuch and Rachel Maddow body double in the next hour, Chris Hayes, endorses Reid’s take.

MSNBC’s rhetoric would lead one unfamiliar with the rap genre to conclude that the MTG song was somehow uniquely vapid or underwhelming when, in fact, the entire genre is soaked in mediocrity.

For instance, try to figure out what on Earth the message behind Desiigner’s (spelled with two I’s, as one does) unintelligible hit “Panda” actually is:

For what it’s worth, MTG claims there is some greater message behind “Mayor of Magaville.” Via Business Insider:

[An MTG] representative said on Twitter that the song was a way to “promote the Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” which proposes a federal ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The song features a snippet of Greene’s transphobic statements, accusing Democrats of “grooming children” and that President Joe Biden supports “sexualizing children” and having “transgender surgeries.”

“Most rap videos exploit women, glorify drugs and violence, but Forgiato Blow’s new video is about calling out the left’s grooming agenda and protecting our children from genital mutilation,” MTG told Newsweek. “It was a blast filming this video and I’m proud of Forgiato Blow’s support of my Protect Children’s Innocence Act.”