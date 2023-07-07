WATCH: Kamala Harris vs. English (Round 247)

The Karamel-uh entity has done it again.

She recently attended a very important elite event called the “2023 Essence Festival of Culture.” The Associated Press bills it as a “crown jewel of Black culture” that historically served as a “salute to Black women highlighting culture, empowerment conversations with the nation’s thought leaders and, of course, music.” There, Harris was asked what the term “culture” means.

This is how she defined the term:

Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know…it comes in the morning. We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too.

What comes in the morning, you might ask. In fact, what does literally any of that mean?

Daily cringe from Kamala pic.twitter.com/wJXPIOt42k — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 7, 2023

Kamala has made this sort of word-salad banality, centered on abstract “feeling” and “expressing and “experiencing” — always without a direct object — her brand. And the hits just keep on coming. With each successive one, she further proves exactly why the Democrats can’t install her as the Brandon entity’s replacement — despite their obvious deep desire to hoist a sacred Woman of Color™ (any one sufficiently loyal to the party will do) into the Oval Office.

It’s still unclear to me exactly what variables go into producing these word-salad vomitings. She is presumably well-trained, with vast resources for PR people at her disposal. Doubtless, the party has sent its best handlers to get their prized racehorse in the game. My best guess is that they try their best to instill the standard talking points of the industry into their charge, and she remembers the basic words and phrases she’s been taught, but when she gets out in public, she gets nervous or something and just starts blurting out the bits of rhetoric she can recall in the moment. You would think they could get her some pharmaceutical aid for her performance anxieties if that’s the cause. They certainly, by all appearances, make sure the Brandon entity is properly chemically prepared before rolling him out for public viewing.

The unfortunate circumstance that makes any prospective self-reflection by the Karamel-uh unlikely is that she unfailingly finds herself seated opposite a very compliant corporate state media news actor. This person is obliged to pretend that the nonsense that just poured out of the woman’s mouth is somehow a coherent answer to a question such as “what is culture?” Surely, due to Harris’s narcissism, she has purged her office at this point of anyone who points out her abhorrent rhetoric and who might describe it as anything other than brave and stunning.