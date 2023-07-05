WHO's Dystopian 'One Health' Initiative and the Burgeoning Global Biomedical Police State

The WHO has been quietly expanding a dystopian regime it’s calling “One Health” that would effectively internationalize fully the Public Health™ response to future pandemics, which the overlords assure us are imminent.

Via World Health Organization (emphasis added):

One Health’ is an integrated, unifying approach to balance and optimize the health of people, animals and the environment. It is particularly important to prevent, predict, detect, and respond to global health threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The approach mobilizes multiple sectors, disciplines and communities at varying levels of society to work together. This way, new and better ideas are developed that address root causes and create long-term, sustainable solutions. One Health involves the public health, veterinary, public health [sic] and environmental sectors. The One Health approach is particularly relevant for food and water safety, nutrition, the control of zoonoses (diseases that can spread between animals and humans, such as flu, rabies and Rift Valley fever), pollution management, and combatting antimicrobial resistance (the emergence of microbes that are resistant to antibiotic therapy).

This is a tried-and-true tactic by which the Public Health™ authorities roll issues ostensibly unrelated to public health into their purview, as has happened in the case of gun control and now climate change, food regulations, etc.

“These are actions that doctors… have been calling for years [sic]. And we’re acting on their advice,” remarked Justin Trudeau, for instance, as he announced a nationwide handgun ban in Canada last year.

Continuing:

Government officials, researchers and workers across sectors at the local, national, regional and global levels should implement joint responses to health threats. This includes developing shared databases and surveillance across different sectors, and identifying new solutions that address the root causes and links between risks and impacts. Community engagement is also critical to promote risk-reducing habits and attitudes, and to support early detection and containment of disease threats. WHO formed a One Health Initiative to integrate work on human, animal and environmental health across the Organization. WHO is also working with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) as a One Health Quadripartite.

Rather than being about fighting disease and promoting true public health (does anyone but the wild-eyed blue-hair people believe that tripe anymore?), this is all about the centralization and consolidation of the global biomedical regime’s various arms under a single command structure.

Related: WHO Declares ‘Infodemic,’ Announces ‘Misinformation’ Surveillance Program

Consider the kind of likely problem-reaction solution paradigm as I have described it elsewhere at play. The Deep State technocrats, via lackeys like former NIAID director Anthony Fauci, engineer the problem (using gain-of-function-facilitated viral manipulation) in a dingy Chinese biolab, seize on the public fear amplified by the corporate state media when a man-made virus leaks, and then confer on themselves brand-new powers to surveil, coerce, generate profit., etc. under a streamlined, authoritarian system of totalitarian or near-totalitarian control.