DOD Launches New LGBTQ+++™ Propaganda Offensive, Showcases Transgender Major

The Department of Defense has trotted out a new stunning and brave transgender for its audience to celebrate. Who exactly the DOD hopes to reach with this kind of Social Justice™ propaganda remains very much unclear.

“@USArmy Maj. Rachel Jones found solace after coming out as a transgender female. Her journey from battling depression & suicidal thoughts to embracing authenticity inspires us all. #WhyWeServe,” the DoD posted to Twitter yesterday, accompanied by an article posted to the army’s website titled “Living authentically saves Soldier’s life.”

Coming out as a transgender female saved Maj. Rachel Jones’ life. The U.S. Army Sustainment Command Cyber Division chief, G6 (Information Management), struggled with depression and suicidal ideation for most of her life. Today, she is living her truth and is no longer battling depression or suicidal thoughts. The observance of Pride Month, celebrated every June, was first recognized by the Department of Defense in June 2012. It is a time when the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community come together to celebrate love and authenticity. Many LGBTQ+ people must overcome deep-rooted fear, shame and adversity in order to live as their most authentic self, though. The road to self-acceptance was not easy for Jones. Before coming out privately to her therapist, Jones lived every day deeply depressed and suicidal. “When I was growing up in the 80s and 90s there was a lot of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. I don’t think many people meant to do that, but it’s something I heard as I was growing up repeatedly. So much so that I was convinced I was inherently evil for being transgender,” said Jones. “The pressure of hiding all of the time was so bad I grew up depressed and suicidal to the point that I always had a plan to end my life.”

Readers may recall a similar propaganda production released by the DOJ’s counterparts at the CIA featuring a “cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder” to sell the agency to the public.

There’s no way that even government propagandists are out of touch enough to actually believe that any of this hot garbage is going to achieve the ostensible objectives of pulling more high-quality recruits into these agencies and departments. So the question becomes: what’s actually the point of all of this?

Is it national demoralization? If so, they’re doing a bang-up job. Even if I were interested (I’m not because every war the government has prosecuted since WWII has been predicated on BS in my opinion, not to mention wildly counterproductive and unsuccessful), I would not join after having seen this nonsense out of principle.

And I’m not alone: every branch of the US armed forces is unable to effectively recruit.

Meanwhile, America’s geopolitical enemies (not mine and maybe not yours, but definitely the multinational corporate state’s) China and Russia are releasing decidedly unwoke recruitment propaganda.