War on Women: Transes Ban Lesbians From Pride March, Cite 'Transphobia'

As I have discussed ad nauseam elsewhere, as a point of hope for those among us who favor societal sanity, the insular Social Justice™ cult is busy cannibalizing itself under the massive weight of its many internal contradictions, much like the collapsed Soviet Union thirty years ago.

The most obvious, but by no means the only, faultline within the coalition is the transgenders vs conventional feminists (derisively referred to by the transes as “TERFS,” an acronym for “trans-exclusionary radical feminists.”)

Via Reduxx:

A female-only lesbian advocacy group in France was excluded from their local Pride parade on the basis that they did not allow the membership of trans-identified males. Femmes Entre Elles was labeled “transphobic” for restricting its advocacy to issues faced by women. Femmes Entre Elles, which translates to “Women Among Themselves,” is a single-sex association for lesbian and bisexual women that has operated for over 30 years. It has been involved in campaigns to support women’s sex-based rights and the rights of lesbian women. But on May 27, the group was informed via email that they were not welcome to participate in the annual Pride march in Rennes, which was held on June 17. Leading local LGBT center Iskis explained that the decision was made because Femmes Entre Elles did not welcome the membership of men who claim to be women.

If you are a connoisseur of Western decline, you might have caught some of the many videos that have emerged over the past several years of packs of rabid transgenders attacking TERFs in public for daring to contradict their nonsense ideology. Suppressing political opponents’ speech, after all, is the liberal way.

As strong as the impulse to defend the women who defend biological reality is within me and probably within most onlookers, it would be an oversight to not acknowledge the tasty irony that feminists, who pioneered the concepts of “gender” and “sex” as social constructs with no grounding in biology, birthed this transgender monster that has now taken over their political movement.

They opened — through their pseudo-philosophy propagated first through the university system in the West, which then seeped into popular culture and lower levels of education — the gender ideology pandora’s box.

This is what comes of viewing everything in the world through the Marxist lens of oppressor vs. oppressed, in which no social norm or consensus has any objective, universal source of meaning in the natural world but is instead merely a manufactured tool of power to keep the oppressed class in line (in this case, women).