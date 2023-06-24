Colossal Percentage of Transgenders Claim Hate Crime Victimhood: Survey

Given the nonstop rhetoric in the corporate state media about something scary called a “trans genocide,” you likely won’t be surprised to learn that the transgenders have adopted the role of persecuted minority-victim and all of the special set-asides that come with it.

🤦‍♂️ Can we just all agree between “Trans-Genocide” and now “Rainbow Underground Railroad” these are the most insulting narcissistic non-serious privileged assholes to walk the planet? pic.twitter.com/NJEA0LiKIm — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 16, 2023

Via Kaiser Family Foundation (emphasis added):

A new KFF-Washington Post partnership survey provides a groundbreaking portrait of the diverse identities and experiences of transgender adults in the United States, including how they define themselves, childhood experiences, gender transitions, and the hostility and discrimination they face… Trans adults report widespread discrimination and harassment, including one in four (25%) who say they have been physically attacked because of their gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation. The share rises to three in ten among trans people of color (31%) and those who physically present as a gender different that their sex assigned at birth* all or most of the time (30%). Even larger shares of trans adults report being verbally attacked (64%) and being harassed or feeling unsafe in a restroom or locker room because of their gender identity, gender expression, or sexual identity (41%).

This survey is not to be trusted. The perception of a threat is highly subjective, and leftists are well-known for blowing non-offenses into (sometimes literally) federal cases over alleged perceptions of threat.

The so-called Human Rights Campaign — which oddly focuses way more on imaginary First World persecution of transgenders or whatever in lieu of, for example, literal Third World slaves in Libya — recently declared a “state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States.”

Related: Drama Queens: The Rainbow Mafia Can’t Stand Not Being Universally Loved

Via HRC Staff:

Today, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) — the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization — officially declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States for the first time in its more than 40-year history, following an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year. A new report released by HRC today — LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack — details more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been signed into law this year alone, more than doubling last year’s number, which was previously the worst year on record.

The United States has a population of roughly 330 million people. “At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022, the Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday in its annual report ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance,” PBS reported in November of last year.

That’s 32 transgender murders out of 330 million people — and there is no definitive proof that even these murders were actually caused by the victim’s transgenderism or if it was just incidental. This is what qualifies as a “state of emergency” these days.