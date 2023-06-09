WATCH: Rachel Maddow Inadvertently Exposes Political Motivation for Trump Indictment

Suburban cocktail circuit folk heroine Rachel Maddow, apparently not as cagey as her MSNBC counterpart Lawrence O’Donnell, tipped the Democrat hand in the Trump indictment saga.

Via Fox News:

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow suggested Thursday there could be a plea deal where former President Trump gets less punishment for agreeing to bow out of the 2024 race after he announced he was being indicted by the Department of Justice. Maddow advocated for the idea as a potential “political solution to this criminal problem” while on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell… Maddow began by telling O’Donnell, “You have to wonder if the Justice Department is considering whether there is some political solution to this criminal problem. Whether part of the issue here is not just that Trump has committed crimes, but that Trump has committed crimes and plans on being back in the White House”… She then clarified what she meant, saying, “Do they consider as part of a potential plea offer, something that would proscribe him… proscribe him from running for office again? I don’t know.”

Maddow explicitly suggested, seemingly in support of the effort, that the DOJ could offer to let Trump off easy if he would just agree to never run for office again. This betrays the true motivations of the Deep State and corporate media to pursue these charges as nakedly political.

O’Donnell intervened to do damage control, reframing the possibility of the agreement as coming from the defense side so as to neutralize accusations of the government politicizing the case.

“O’Donnell argued Trump’s legal defense team would have to be the side that pushes the quid pro quo, so the prosecution can avoid the accusation that the whole indictment is just a way to get Trump to stay out of the 2024 race. “

Of course, to any objective observer, the Trump prosecution is obviously political persecution, It’s hypocritical and clearly partisan, as Pence, Biden, and numerous other high-ranking government officials have been accused credibly of the same crime of mishandling classified documents.

Perhaps there is some silver lining to the otherwise dark political persecution of Trump. Going back in recent memory, all or nearly all chief executives have committed crimes that they have yet to be prosecuted for. Obama’s extrajudicial drone assassinations of American citizens — including a minor — come immediately to mind.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, after all. If Trump can be prosecuted for the relatively minor offense of possessing documents that probably shouldn’t have been classified in the first place, so can every other president who abused his power.