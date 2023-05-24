First-Ever COVID Vaccine Lawsuit in U.S. Names Key Biden Administration Members as Defendants

As an alternative to the compromised American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), which describes itself as “a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group,” has filed the nation’s first-ever lawsuit related to COVID-19 vaccine damage.

The court filing identifies numerous defendants, including White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Digital Director for the COVID-19 Response Team Clark Humphrey, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and the Brandon puppet-in-chief himself.

Via the New Civil Liberties Alliance:

[NCLA] filed a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s ongoing efforts to work in concert with social media companies and the Stanford Internet Observatory’s Virality Project to monitor and censor online support groups catering to those injured by Covid vaccines. This sprawling censorship enterprise has combined the efforts of numerous federal agencies and government actors—including within the White House—to coerce and induce social media platforms to censor, suppress, and label as “misinformation” speech expressed by those who have suffered vaccine-related injuries. In Brianne Dressen, et al. v. Rob Flaherty, et al., NCLA urges the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to enjoin this government-sponsored censorship and declare this state action unlawful to prevent these Defendants from further censoring such free speech and free association.

The thrust of the suit is that the defendants, acting in their official capacities as government officials, violated the Constitutional rights of the plaintiffs by censoring them from sharing the negative consequences they suffered as a result of the COVID-19 shots, which included nerve damage and cardiac arrest.

The Plaintiffs have all been heavily censored on social media for sharing their personal experiences, exchanging advice, medical research, and support with others who were medically harmed after taking the vaccine. For posting about their personal experiences and trying to connect with others in the vaccine-injured community, Plaintiffs’ speech has repeatedly been flagged as misinformation or removed entirely. Their social media accounts are at constant risk of being frozen or disabled just for engaging with other users in private support groups open only to vaccine-injured individuals and sharing perspectives the government deems misinformation. Even if they were spreading false information, under the First Amendment the federal government plays no role in policing these Plaintiffs’ private speech or picking winners and losers in the marketplace of ideas. Nor may the government induce, encourage, or promote private persons to accomplish what it is constitutionally forbidden to accomplish—that is, censor truthful speech about vaccine injuries. But that is just what the federal government has been doing as it chips away at the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech and replaces it with government-induced censorship.

As PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado reported earlier this year, it came to light that since at least 2021, the federal government was actively colluding with various social media companies to censor viewpoints related to the COVID-19 vaccine, masking, etc. that the Public Health™ authorities found inconvenient for maintaining narrative control.

According to Robert Spencer, the Biden administration even sought to censor private text messages containing “misinformation.”

To anyone with even a cursory understanding of the Constitution, this is a totally illegitimate function of government. Social media companies will often hide behind the excuse that because they are only a de facto arm of government and not a literal one, their censorship in the service of the state is legal. But this blows that excuse out of the water, as we know now that the government was explicitly directing the censorship from on high.