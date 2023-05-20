WHO Blames Enterovirus for Surge in 'Severe Myocarditis' in UK Infants, Ignores mRNA Shots

The World Health Organization (WHO) is pinning the blame for an “increase in severe myocarditis in neonates and infants” in the UK on enterovirus. The organization apparently is not entertaining the possibility that it might have something to do with the millions of jabbed mothers of reproductive age.

On 5 April 2023, the National IHR Focal Point for the United Kingdom informed WHO of an increase in severe myocarditis in neonates and infants associated with enterovirus infection in Wales compared with 2021. Between June 2022 and March 2023, 15 neonates and young infants presented with a picture consistent with neonatal sepsis in Wales and Southwest England. Enterovirus Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing of nine cases confirmed the presence of either coxsackie B3 or coxsackie B4. As of 20 April 2023, three patients were hospitalized, four patients were being managed as outpatients and two had died.

In the entire past six years, the WHO concedes that there had been only one case of infantile myocarditis in the same region prior to the spike.

UK authorities are investigating an “unusual” surge in severe myocarditis which has hit 15 babies in Wales and England and has killed at least one, the World Health Organisation has announced. On Tuesday, the WHO issued an alert that there had been a rise in “severe myocarditis” in newborns and infants between June 2022 and March 2023 in Wales and England. It said that this was associated with the enterovirus infection, which rarely affects the heart. A UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) spokesperson confirmed to The Epoch Times that 10 babies have been diagnosed in Wales and five have been diagnosed in England.

As I have previously reported, Pfizer knew of the threat that mRNA shots pose to pregnant women and their babies as far back as April 2021, yet this knowledge was not shared with the public. Instead, the CDC in the United States encouraged “birthing people” to get jabbed regardless of pregnancy status.

Specifically, reporting uncovered by the court-mandated release of company documents shows that Pfizer knew mothers passed the spike proteins through their breast milk, inducing a high percentage of adverse events (AEs) in the exposed babies.

Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review (emphasis added):

[Pfizer’s] safety database was searched for all BNT162b2 vaccine cases reporting any exposure to vaccine during pregnancy (mother and/or baby) or exposure to baby via lactation from all time through 28 February 2021. A search of the Pfizer safety database identified 673 case reports. … Of the 673 case reports identified in the search, 458 involved BNT162b2 exposure during pregnancy (mother/fetus) and 215 involved exposure during breast-feeding. … In 174 of the 215 reports, there was no AE reported other than ‘Exposure via breast milk/maternal exposure during breast feeding’. In the remaining 41 cases, AEs were reported in the infants following BNT162b2 exposure via lactation.

What are a few cases of life-altering myocarditis in babies when billions in profit are on the line, though? Make an omelet, break a few eggs, etc.