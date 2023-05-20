Pregnant Race Hoax Victim to Sue for Defamation

As I covered recently for PJ Media, the latest Smollest-style race hoax involves a visibly pregnant physician assistant (PA) who was accosted by a gang of urban youths over an e-bike rental.

During the dispute, the woman became agitated and started crying, which the youths responded to by laughing at her and telling her that her baby is going to come out “retarded.”

As if the traumatic event wasn’t enough, to add insult to injury, the nurse’s employer, NYC Health + Hospitals, put her on administrative leave due to the racialist backlash they encountered. Race hustlers like Rashad Richay (who has since set his defamatory video to “private”) and his colleagues at The Young Turks network doxed her and explicitly called for her firing. They also worked Social Justice™ talking points about “birthing equity” or whatever into their attacks.

The problem is that the woman has presented receipts proving that she actually rented the bike. The urban youths have not. And now she’s threatening to sue.

Via Mediaite:

The attorney for a pregnant nurse seen on video fighting over a Citi Bike before bursting into tears plans to sue “every organization that referred to her as a Karen, a racist, and a thief.” Sarah Comrie, a physician’s assistant, “got off a 12-hour shift at Bellevue Hospital and she tried to go home,” Marino explained. “She went to a vacant bike where no one was touching, no one was on. She mounted the bike, she paid for the bike. She ended up actually pulling back off the docking station, and then around that time these individuals were claiming that was their bike. Someone pushed the bike while she was on it back into the docking station, so it locked again, and that’s where the rest of the video picks up.” “They show she rented the bike. The serial numbers match, so there’s no question that the bike that she is on in that video is a bike that she reserved.” Marino said Comrie’s employer appeared to accept the media reports of racism at face value and put Comrie on leave pending review. “As a health system we are committed to providing an environment for our patients and our staff that is free of discrimination of any kind,” her hospital said in a statement. Marino said, “Race had nothing to do with it.” “There’s a reason defamation laws exist and we plan to pursue them,” he said.

I’m generally not in favor of lawsuits over alleged defamation, but in this case, the lying was so egregious and the original behavior of the youths so outrageous that Sarah Comrie should sue every media outlet that ran uncritically with the muh white supremacy narrative into oblivion.

If I were on the jury, I would triple whatever damages she requests on principle.