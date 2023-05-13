Psychologist Breaks Down How Society Descended Into COVID Insanity

Belgian clinical psychologist Mattias Desmet recently appeared on Jimmy Dore’s online show to break down, with impressive detail, the step-by-step process by which a whole swath of the Western population — the so-called “Branch COVIDians” — was shepherded into COVID-19 hysteria.

In the future you won't read history books. You'll see a video like this one and go "I got it, I know what 2O2O was like". pic.twitter.com/2A1ripllyo

The gist of Desmet’s analysis is that before a mass formation psychosis of the kind seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, certain preconditions must be met.

The population must first be atomized and stripped of any sense of meaning. This process in the West had been underway for many centuries before COVID, perhaps accelerating in the digital age.

I have previously written about the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s 19th-century proclamation that “God is Dead” and what it means for the modern human. What he foresaw was that, with the decline of religion and the embrace of modernity, the Western population would suffer from a lack of meaning. A colleague of Nietzsche, Emile Durkheim, described the draining of meaning from life at the population level as “anomie,” meaning a breakdown of society previously predicated on a sense of shared meaning, usually found in religion.

Desmet went on to explain that, having met this first condition, the population is afflicted with what he calls “free-floating” anxiety and aggression, by which he means anxiety that does not have a clearly identifiable source. There is nothing in the environment to attach the anxiety to and therefore no obvious solution to remedy it.

That’s when demagogues with a narrative to push — who, in the context of COVID in the West, also happened to enjoy an iron-clad grip on the corporate media — seize on this anxiety to present those suffering with something, or someone, to blame. Those people then seize on the opportunity to, they hope, soothe their anxiety by neutralizing the enemy — which, in this case, was both the virus itself (which justified lockdowns and vax mandates) and anyone who resisted the lockdowns — their fellow countrymen.

The COVIDians found community — something they longed for but had not found in their meaningless jobs or on Twitter or wherever they had been looking — in banding together to defeat the unvaccinated. In this way, otherwise rational human beings — particularly liberal women, who are statistically the most negatively affected by the modern techno-dystopia — are turned into vicious, rabid animals willing to condone the most inhumane treatment of their enemies, weaponized cynically by the social engineers as they are unleashed on the public.

A Rasmussen survey from 2022 — two full years into the pandemic when evidence contradicting every Public Health™ narrative from masking efficacy to the alleged threat to children to the vaccinated preventing transmission was widely available — found a disturbing willingness among Democrat voters to sanction extremely harsh state persecution of “anti-vaxxers”:

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Democratic voters would favor a government policy requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine…Nearly half (48%) of Democratic voters think federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications.

CHILD ABUSE: Kindergartners are forced to eat lunch outside in 40 degree weather at Capitol Hill Elementary School in Portland, Oregon. They sit on buckets to social distance from their classmates. pic.twitter.com/KqFcliTFYf — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) December 8, 2021