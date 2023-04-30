FLASHBACK: When a 'Transabled' Woman Blinded Herself in Pursuit of Self-Identity as Disabled

You’ve heard of transgenderism, of course, as have your children ad nauseam if they are unfortunate enough to public school.

You may be familiar with the more controversial practice of transracialism, as embodied by the lily-white BLM lady who transed herself into racial diversity.

If you’re deep in the weeds, you might have encountered the “transage” self-identity in which adults live their lives as children.

But you may be uninitiated into the world of “body integrity identity disorder” and its implications for a phenomenon called transableism.

The Psychiatry Bible, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, regularly manufactures new diagnoses — that, not coincidentally, require ongoing interventions such as therapy and drugs — to describe an ever-expanding list of psychiatric conditions.

Via the American Journal of Bioethics:

The term body integrity identity disorder (BIID) describes the extremely rare phenomenon of persons who desire the amputation of one or more healthy limbs or who desire a paralysis. Some of these persons mutilate themselves; others ask surgeons for an amputation or for the transection of their spinal cord. Psychologists and physicians explain this phenomenon in quite different ways; but a successful psychotherapeutic or pharmaceutical therapy is not known. Lobbies of persons suffering from BIID explain the desire for amputation in analogy to the desire of transsexuals for surgical sex reassignment.

BIID, if we must use manufactured clinical terms, manifests in many ways, including people with fully functional limbs insisting on performatively using wheelchairs.

In one of the more curious instances of BIID, dating back to 2015, a woman named Jewel Shuping blinded herself intentionally with the active assistance of her psychologist in order to achieve her lifelong dream of disability.

Via Healthline:

Jewel Shuping, 30, wanted to be blind from childhood. In an interview with Bancroft TV, she described pretending to be sightless and wearing thick dark glasses. By age 20, she could read Braille fluently. At age 21, she blinded herself with drain cleaner — she says with the help of a psychologist. She’s now living happily as a blind woman, according to her own account. Cases like Shuping’s provoke strong reactions. Are people with BIID psychotic? Are they just desperate for attention? What forms of care can doctors ethically provide?

Presumably, ethical care would not improve pouring bleach in a patient’s eyes so as to render them blind. That seems like a sensible starting point for the whole first-do-no-harm principle of the Hippocratic Oath.

Jewel describes her self-mutilation below — the sick clinical process by which her psychologist doused her in drain cleaner and then drove her to the hospital.

A transabled woman who blinded herself went on Dr. Phil a few years ago She explained that she “should’ve been born blind” and is happier now This is how the transphobic doctors and crowd reacted to her decision: pic.twitter.com/LlOAd5IlQj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 30, 2023

Only time will tell whether transableism will catch on with the same virality as transgenderism. We’ll know it’s hit the big time when its proponents engineer a new transableism flag like they do for all the other “marginalized” LGBTQ+++™ identities.