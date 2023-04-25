WATCH: Justin Trudeau Claims He Never Forced Anyone to Get Vaxxed

As the dangers and inefficacy of Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA injections come to light, “basic Chinese dictatorship” admirer Justin Trudeau is now claiming that he never forced anyone to get shot up.

Justin Trudeau: "There's a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime." pic.twitter.com/Vxwn2DhpgZ — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) April 11, 2022

(I know everyone has likely seen the above clip already, but it offers such a pure glimpse into the despotic psychology that constitutes the Trudeau persona that it’s always worth including in any commentary on Canada’s would-be nepo-baby tyrant.)

Rather, he explains, while ironically lamenting the spread of “misinformation” in the same breath, that he “chose to make sure all of the incentives and all of the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.”

New: Justin Trudeau claims he never “forced” anyone to get vaccinated. “There are potential side effects… While not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure all the incentives…were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.”pic.twitter.com/g3fTwTyXt8 — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) April 24, 2023

Straight from the horse’s mouth itself, Justin Trudeau’s office on Oct. 6, 2021 (emphasis added):

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a commitment to protect the health and safety of all Canadians. That is why we worked hard to deliver safe and effective vaccines and set the stage for a recovery that benefits everyone. Thanks to the millions of Canadians who rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, and now with 82 per cent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, Canada is a world leader on COVID-19 vaccinations. As the country’s largest employer, the Government of Canada will continue to play a leadership role in protecting the safety of our workplaces, our communities, and all Canadians by ensuring that as many of them as possible are fully vaccinated. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, today announced details of the government’s plans to require COVID-19 vaccination across the federal public service and federally regulated transportation sectors.

Not only did Trudeau mandate vaxxes for all government workers, but he also repeatedly denounced the unvaxxed as killers and sicced the police and his state media dogs on peaceful truckers protesting injection mandates just to earn a living.

He smeared them, without evidence, of course, as “racists” and “misogynists.”

If targeting a worker’s livelihood as a leverage point to coerce him into getting injected is not considered “force,” what is?

This brand of historical revisionism is going to become more and more prevalent as government creatures across the West attempt to downplay their personal culpability in coercing the public — through draconian employment requirements, school mandates, and, of course, nonstop fearmongering propaganda — into accepting the shots.

In all likelihood, after Trudeau successfully confiscates all the guns in Canada, as he has declared his intention to do under the guise of Public Health™, he’ll do a press conference a few months later claiming he never took anyone’s guns and everyone just gave them up voluntarily.

We cannot let these people rewrite history, although correcting the record is a tough task given their near-total control of the mainstream media.