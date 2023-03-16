Lunatic Social Justice Warrior Claims 'Trans Women's Menstrual Cycles' Are Real

In the before-times, we could safely ignore lunatics like Rosa Neilsen, who penned the screed below. But now these people are venerated as thought leaders for their tribe, and a solid one-third of the American population nod their heads in bovine acquiescence.

Via Cinch News:

When people claim trans women, who are BIOLOGICALLY [capitalization in original] women as most modern biologists will tell you, cannot possible [sic] menstruate, do you know what happens? Science tell [sic] them to sit the fuck down, [sic] and listen up.

Science has not done exactly that in 2022, and it never will.

(A small side note: I know this is a tedious criticism in the broader context of this person’s claims, but if trans women are “biologically women,” what necessitates the modifier of “trans” before “woman” then? If there were no biological distinction between the two, why wouldn’t they all just fall into the singular category of “woman”? Of course, this is way too much logic for Neilsen to process, so even if I could ask her she couldn’t offer any sort of comprehensible answer; she would just scream in my face about White transphobia or whatever.)

Neilsen continues:

Science has COME for your narrative! In a study from May, researchers at the NHS followed trans women during their hormonal and physiological transitioning. They found that 33 % of all women (AMAB) experienced biologically detectable signal (both hormonal and blood characteristics) in a pattern that followed cis-women’s menstrual cycle. In a study just recently published by researchers in Canada, trans women who had desired to undergo gender reassignment before their onset of puberty, have after their reassigned puberty started having identical symptoms and biological data as cis women going into their first menstruation.

Because Neilsen is a moron and apparently so are the editors at Cinch News, not one but both studies she links to in an attempt to prove that trans women get periods link back to her own article.

Related: Classy: Fake Girl Defeats, Mocks Real Girls at Track Meet

But let’s do Neilsen’s job for her and try to suss out what she’s getting at.

Medical News Today starts off its treatise on the topic with impressive and unexpected sanity:

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) states that a period is the part of the menstrual cycle in which blood, comprising uterine lining, leaves the body. People who do not have ovaries and a uterus do not experience periods.

Yes, the NHS, along with the entirety of medical literature since the dawn of recorded history, acknowledges that a period, the common nomenclature for the menstrual cycle, necessarily involves the clearance of the uterine lining.

Medical News Today then takes the turn into crazy town:

Transgender women who undergo hormone therapy may take oral, transdermal, or injectable versions of estrogen. They may also use anti-androgens, such as progesterone… Estrogen can affect the body in various ways, and transgender women may experience several side effects while taking supplemental estrogen. Progesterone can also cause side effects. Although researchers have not studied this area of trans health, the International Association for Premenstrual Disorders (IAPD) notes that the hormones may cause symptoms similar to those of [premenstrual dysphoric disorder].

What trans women insist are their “periods” are actually emotional disturbances due to the synthetic hormones they’ve flooded their bloodstreams with.

In no sense of the term are these disturbances part of their “cycle.” They do not have cycles because they do not have ovaries or any female reproductive infrastructure whatsoever.

To get a sense of the sort of unhinged fanatic we are dealing with in the form of Rose Neilsen, she was adopted by a Danish family — and probably saved from a lifetime of poverty in the process. But, in her bio, instead of expressing gratitude that she has parents who love her and afforded her a First World life of opportunity, she smears her adoptive parents and society as racist for taking her away from her “native African lands:”

Rosa Nielsen (they/them) was taken from their native African lands as an adoptee. Forced to abandon their African heritage and tradition growing up in a White, gender conforming Danish family, they are in the process of healing by reclaiming their African ancestry. They put focus on the systemic racism present in modern day Denmark, to help inspire all BIPOC peoples of the Nordic countries to stand up against their racist society.

This is an absolute maniac who will sacrifice objective reality for the sake of advancing her precious Social Justice™ ideology. And there’s a whole sea of them out there, ready to declare the sun racist for spreading light instead of darkness.