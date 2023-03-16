Classy: Fake Girl Defeats, Mocks Real Girls at Track Meet

The first thing you need to know about Chloe Barnes is that he is a boy. But he knows the quick path to fame and fortune in today’s Age of Absurdity, and so he claims to be a girl. While Chloe might have been a mediocre male athlete, he is now a champion female one. He towers over his teammates on the Brookline High girls’ indoor track and field team, and with Chloe leading the way, they’ve just won the Massachusetts High School State Finals.

Chloe is hardly magnanimous in victory. His message to those who might still have the temerity to regard his presence on what is supposed to be the girls’ team as an affront to genuine women, as well as to fairness, decency, and common sense? Defiance and contempt: “Deal with it,” Chloe taunted the losers of the culture war. “Just deal with it.”

The winsome and demure Chloe, according to a Tuesday Breitbart report, “joined the team this season as a varsity runner. He helped the school win the 4×200 meter relay (with a time of 1:50.43) at the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Northeast Invitational on January 14 this year.” He had no trouble whatsoever with his competition, which was made up of actual girls, and Chloe seemed to revel in how easy it all was. The Breitbart report adds that “a video of the race shows Barnes easily running far ahead of the natural-born girls he is competing against, allowing his teammates to stay safely in the lead for the race.”

🏃‍♂️Junior, non-binary identifying male, Chloe Barnes helps girls team win Massachusetts HS State Championships with performance in the hurdles

👉Girls hurdles = 33"h v. Boys hurdles = 39"h *Barnes pushed senior Shayla Quill out of the finals pic.twitter.com/cLzTEmlLJj — ICONS Women (@icons_women) March 14, 2023

His physical superiority over his competitors was so overwhelming, and Chloe so apparently lacking in any kind of graciousness, that he teased the other runners in the middle of the meet: he “can even be seen slowing down at least twice and looking behind at the female runners he was leaving in the dust.” Yet even with Chloe slowing down, the real girls couldn’t catch up to him and likely went home thinking about what a sweet guy he was and how magnanimous in victory.

Chloe Barnes’ presence on the girls’ team represents a deepening of the general understanding of the extent to which we must all coddle this insanity. Back in June 2022, the Brookline High newspaper, The Cypress, reported that at that time, Chloe competed “alongside the boys track and field team.” The paper helpfully explained that this was due to the fact that Chloe “wasn’t assigned female at birth.”

In plain language, that means Chloe is a male, as everyone in the entire world knows that underneath this woke reality-twisting language there is nothing, nothing at all. No one in the entire world is now or has ever been “assigned” a gender at birth. One is either male or female, with a tiny number of people born with various abnormalities, and whether one is male or female is as obvious as the sun from the moment of birth. No “assignment” is necessary.

The Cypress also said, this time skating a bit closer to reality, that Chloe competed as a boy “because she is fearful of the public’s response if she runs with the girls’ team at meets.” Chloe himself explained: “I’m in an arrangement with my coaches where I practice with the girls’ team but compete on the boys’ team. It was more a result of me just being afraid of other people watching [me] race.”

Why would anyone object? The Cypress didn’t get into that. If any girls on the team, or on teams that the Brookline team would play, had any problem with a boy coming in and suddenly being a champion female runner, they didn’t say a word. They know the way the cultural winds are blowing, and nobody wanted to become a martyr for common sense and fair play.

However, although it is less than a year since that article was written, no one is fearful of the public’s response anymore, as Chloe is now competing with the girls and helping his team win a championship that it does not deserve, as it has an unfair advantage over the other teams. But no one minds. Brookline High has done what our woke overlords demand, and so the school has avoided the cultural opprobrium that would crash down on its head if it dared to point out that Chloe Barnes is a boy and has no business on the girls’ team.

But how long will people put up with having the choice of either denying reality or suffering professional and personal consequences? The wokesters are having great fun dressing up and pretending to be girls today, but before too long, the consequences of the physical mutilation and pharmaceutical dependency they have brought upon themselves will begin to be all too obvious. Reality has a way of reasserting itself.