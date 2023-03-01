VIDEO: President Lula of Brazil Shills COVID Vax, Brags About Taking 7th Booster

Leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, aka Lula, of Brazil, who recently won a heavily disputed election against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, went on an epic pro-vax rant that would put most American libs to shame.

Today, Lula launched a Covid vaxx campaign… in 2023!🤦🏽‍♂️ "The vaccine is a guarantee of life. That's why I took my fifth vaccine today. And if there is a sixth, I will take the sixth. If there is a seventh, I will take the seventh." The problem will hopefully solve itself soon. pic.twitter.com/CU2SExD77f — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) February 27, 2023

“Let’s not believe in denialism, let’s not believe in the nonsense that is said against the vaccine. You may not like or want to take the vaccine, but you have an obligation to love your son, your daughter, your mother, your father,” Lula said in a bizarre, winding word salad.

One apparently loves his son or daughter by injecting them with experimental mRNA gene therapies that have no long-term safety studies.

The claim Lula is making in his roundabout way is that the COVID-19 shot somehow prevents transmission, so that by getting injected one does not convey the virus to others. The shot does not do that — and not only does it not, we now know that Pfizer never actually even tested for transmission in its trials.

Before this Pfizer executive admitted the mRNA vaccine was never tested for preventing transmission, Pfizer’s CEO, Fauci, Wollensky, Maddow, Tony Blair and their useful idiots among the Lockdown Left stated with total certainty it prevented transmission. pic.twitter.com/c2mLGH5Suc — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) October 20, 2022

One is forced to wonder to what interests Lula is beholden. It’s a stretch to believe he is so stupid that he actually believes the propaganda he spews for public consumption. Normal people in the course of their normal lives do not take time out of their day to passionately rant about a pharmaceutical product of dubious efficacy.

He could be captured and bought off, of course, by Pfizer or Moderna themselves, or the pressure could be applied by Western intelligence services acting as proxies of those interests.