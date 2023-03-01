News & Politics

VIDEO: President Lula of Brazil Shills COVID Vax, Brags About Taking 7th Booster

By Ben Bartee 12:02 PM on March 01, 2023
VIDEO: President Lula of Brazil Shills COVID Vax, Brags About Taking 7th Booster
(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

Leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, aka Lula, of Brazil, who recently won a heavily disputed election against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, went on an epic pro-vax rant that would put most American libs to shame.

“Let’s not believe in denialism, let’s not believe in the nonsense that is said against the vaccine. You may not like or want to take the vaccine, but you have an obligation to love your son, your daughter, your mother, your father,” Lula said in a bizarre, winding word salad.

One apparently loves his son or daughter by injecting them with experimental mRNA gene therapies that have no long-term safety studies.

Related: Is the Lula-Led Brazilian Government Forcibly Injecting Political Prisoners With COVID-19 Shots?

The claim Lula is making in his roundabout way is that the COVID-19 shot somehow prevents transmission, so that by getting injected one does not convey the virus to others. The shot does not do that — and not only does it not, we now know that Pfizer never actually even tested for transmission in its trials.

One is forced to wonder to what interests Lula is beholden. It’s a stretch to believe he is so stupid that he actually believes the propaganda he spews for public consumption. Normal people in the course of their normal lives do not take time out of their day to passionately rant about a pharmaceutical product of dubious efficacy.

He could be captured and bought off, of course, by Pfizer or Moderna themselves, or the pressure could be applied by Western intelligence services acting as proxies of those interests.

Ben Bartee
Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs. Follow his stuff via Armageddon Prose and/or Substack, Locals, Gab, and Twitter.
Tags: COVID VACCINE LULA
Trending
Editor's Choice