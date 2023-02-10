Social Justice™ Civil War: Homeless vs. Disabled on California Streets

Via The Sacramento Bee:

The city of Sacramento and the county are being sued by two disabled residents who say homeless camps that have taken over wide swaths of Sacramento sidewalks make it impossible for them to navigate the area and imperil their safety.

“In the past several years, the unsheltered population of Sacramento has increased substantially,” says the suit filed by Sacramento attorney Louis Demas. “Since the onset of the COVID-19 Global Pandemic and the corresponding economic downturn, the number of such persons camping on the streets of the Defendant City,and Defendant County, has exponentially exploded.”

…The action has the potential to affect up to 200,000 other disabled residents of Sacramento, with the suit noting that 12.4% of the county’s residents and 11.8% of the city’s residents are considered disabled. The suit also could affect anyone else who has had to maneuver around tents and campsites outside City Hall or on sidewalks throughout the region.

The tents-on-sidewalks dilemma pits two favored Social Justice™ factions against each other in a bitter civil war—Fentanyl-addicted brother against wheelchair-bound brother. It’s ugly.

As much as the Social Justice™ left loves a good class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of the “disability community,” smart money’s on the homeless to prevail in the end. Tent cities in formerly booming American cities are too aesthetically valuable and symbolic to the technocrats at this stage to sacrifice. Not only are they unsightly and demoralizing (which the social engineers love) but they also serve as deterrents for residents who might consider disobeying the corporate state’s edicts when the digital social control grid is in place; better comply lest you end up fully destitute, hopeless, and shooting up in Mission District with the other vagrants.