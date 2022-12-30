COVID Tyranny: Federal Judge Rules 'Public Safety' Overrides Personal Medical Autonomy

A federal judge seated in Montana, The Honorable Donald W. Molloy, recently ruled that “public safety” trumps individual autonomy over what gets injected into your body.

Via PBS:

A person’s choice to decline vaccinations does not outweigh public health and safety requirements in medical settings, a federal judge ruled in a Montana case. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy last week permanently blocked a section of law the state said was meant to prevent employers — including many health care facilities — from discriminating against workers by requiring them to be vaccinated against communicable diseases, including COVID-19. “The public interest in protecting the general populace against vaccine-preventable diseases in health care settings using safe, effective vaccines is not outweighed by the hardships experienced to accomplish that interest,” Molloy concluded in his Dec. 9 ruling.

The vague, undefined “hardships” that Judge Molloy references presumably include heart inflammation (myocarditis) (previously derided as “conspiracy theory” in corporate media), neurological conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), and other serious health consequences.

This judge’s ruling is tantamount to medical terrorism for the sake of social engineering and Big Pharma profiteering – literally the most morally repugnant function that a government could serve.

The absurdity and immorality of Judge Molloy’s ruling are compounded by the fact that, despite the Public Health™ lie in the early days of the rollout that the jab stops transmission, we know now that it does not.

In fact, Pfizer never even tested whether their shots stop transmission before introducing them to market.

So where’s the “public safety” angle? The entire ethical justification for mandating vaccines – to stop community spread to vulnerable people – falls apart given that the vaxxed spread COVID just as the unvaxxed do. Even worse, the vaxxed facilitate COVID mutations that evade any protections existing mRNA shots might offer.

The bottom line is that if you don’t have control over what gets injected into your own body, you have no meaningful freedom in any sense of the word. Any state that does not safeguard the right to full autonomy over what pharmaceutical products you do or do not take is, by definition, despotic.

The only proper consequence for Judge Malloy is to be disbarred and possibly prosecuted under any available legal frameworks, potentially for crimes against humanity.

Call his office at (406) 542-7286 and relay to his secretary how you feel about the biomedical police state his ruling has facilitated. Call your local GOP congressional member and ask him whether he’s going to stand up for basic human rights and, if not, what exactly he’s good for in public office and why he shouldn’t get primaried to the high heavens come 2024.

It’s way past time to stop playing games with these people.