UK: NHS Now Required to Justify Hiring Whites to Appease Social Engineers

Obviously, the optimal way for systemically racist Great Britain to combat racism in order to make up for its uniquely murderous legacy as a global purveyor of racism is to instantiate explicitly racist HR practices into the official policy of the world’s fifth-largest employer, thus systematizing racism.

Via the Daily Mail:

NHS bosses are forcing interview panels to explain why they have hired a white person over someone from an ethnic minority, the Daily Mail can reveal. A policy at the Royal Free in north London requires staff to compile reports justifying why the successful candidate was deemed ‘more suitable’. They must write to the trust’s chief executive with evidence on how they scored the non-white applicant and come up with suggestions on how the candidate can improve for next time.

When patients’ lives are on the line, one’s inner racism might compel them to reflexively ask why race should factor into hiring decisions at all, given the stakes, rather than competency alone. But asking questions about the utility of racist policies is also a classic tactic of white racists and serves as further evidence of one’s internalized white supremacy (although further evidence is gratuitous as mere existence as a white person is evidence enough).

Brave and stunning full-time “transgender” model and part-time crack sociologist Munroe Bergdorf explains:

“Systemic And Structural Racism” defined by Health Affairs:

Systemic and structural racism are forms of racism that are pervasively and deeply embedded in systems, laws, written or unwritten policies, and entrenched practices and beliefs that produce, condone, and perpetuate widespread unfair treatment and oppression.

Evil white racism is “systemic and structural,” the transgender and a million other lobotomized automatons like him explain (usually condescendingly referencing vague “socialization and racial theory” as he did in the above clip, thus cloaking naked racism in pseudo-academic terms) — sort of in the same systemic and structural way the NHS is now systematizing anti-white bias into its hiring practices, but totally different and laudable because now Persons of Color™ are the beneficiaries.

Noting glaring contradictions in Social Justice™ ideology, of course, is also racist.