White House COVID Doc: The Way to 'Move on' From COVID Is Endless Boosters

In a sadistic and disorienting rhetorical flourish, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, COVID Warlord Fauci’s diverse protégé, declared that the best way to “move on” from COVID-19 is actually to submit to an endless booster campaign for eternity.

“Despite aggressive messaging, U.S. vaccination rates remain low,” reads the ABC News chyron.

“People aren’t listening. What do you do?” asks the near-hysterical news actor, her voice inflecting upwards at the end of the question to indicate frustration.

“It’s been obviously a long two and a half years,” Dr. Jha begins. “We understand that people want to move on. The good news is that people can move on if they keep their immunity up to date.”

🇺🇸 Ashish Jha Spurs Americans to 'Move On' from COVID by Keeping Their Immunity 'Up-to-Date'…you are a robot pic.twitter.com/v40IkTT9rY — 𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙰𝙶𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙸𝙽𝙴 (@72powpow) November 28, 2022

“Move on” doesn’t mean what they apparently think it does.

Notice the presumption buried in Dr. Jha’s answer: it’s up to the Public Health™ experts to decide when and how Americans can “move on” from COVID. Individuals have no agency; they are subjects of state whose behavior is dictated by technocrats who make decisions for them. Their adulthood is swapped for a sort of biomedicalized infancy, in which they are not trusted to live their own lives and make their own risk assessments.

The Public Health™ experts have been publicly floating the idea of changing the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include recent boosters for over a year now. Presumably, they have only held off because they fear doing so would garner too much public backlash.

As Jha laments in the clip above, commiserating with the exasperated corporate news actor who asks “what do we do?” to coerce more Americans into getting the booster, uptake of the boosters is still extremely low. Enough people have figured out the con game to matter, and they want off the booster treadmill.

But rest assured that, if they thought Chinese-style “Zero-COVID” policies were possible, they would require regular boosters to work, go to school, or even go to a restaurant. They always push the agenda as far as possible without risking total revolt.

Fauci recently had the audacity to even suggest shutting schools down again — likely just to put out a feeler to see what more draconian measures the feds can get away with and to gauge the public backlash that the proposition might spur.

This is how power-hungry technocrats always operate. Push, push, push to the breaking point, take the foot off the gas temporarily to release the pressure, and then go back to pushing as soon as the public is lulled back into apathy.