Pfizer Scientist on mRNA Vaccine: 'We Couldn't Wait for Data,' 'Flew the Aeroplane While We Were Still Building It'

Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine R&D at Pfizer during the mRNA shot development, offers curious insight into how the machine worked behind the scenes. In a new interview with Nature, she revealed:

“‘In [March 2020] when our CEO said, “Get it done before the end of the year,’ I said, ‘This is crazy!’ But money was not an issue — and, then, you can do amazing things in an amazing amount of time.

We got creative — we couldn’t wait for data , we had to do so much ‘at risk’. We flew the aeroplane while we were still building it .”

This is, perhaps unintentionally, an apropos metaphor for what occurred with the COVID-19 vaxx rollout. Flying an airplane while you build it is a recipe for inevitable disaster. It’s definitely going to crash and burn, and the passengers along for the ride are going to get hurt. In this analogy, the passengers are the whole world.

Hungry for profit and cheerleaded by the media, the irresponsible scientists at Pfizer threw caution to the wind, tossed out well-established processes for developing vaccines (“a typical vaccine development timeline takes 5 to 10 years, and sometimes longer, to assess whether the vaccine is safe and efficacious in clinical trials,” according to Johns Hopkins), and went full steam ahead with their mass-scale experiment.

The bit about “not waiting for data” shocks the conscience. Legitimate scientists with a sense of fidelity to actual public health would never gloat about bypassing the one thing needed to prove a new product is safe and effective.

Jansen goes on to explain that Pfizer skipped the normal vetting process — which she frames as the “bureaucracy falling away”:

“ All the bureaucracy fell away . We were doing things in parallel, looking at data and doing the manufacturing. Usually, manufacturing doesn’t get involved until years into a programme.”

The lack of data and routine safety/efficacy testing didn’t stop the corporate media from heralding the shots, over and over, as “safe and effective.” Any public figure who stuck his head up and challenged the “safe and effective” mantra was instantly castigated as a conspiracy theorist.

Anthony Fauci and the rest of the Public Health™ establishment held the entire country hostage at the tip of the needle:

“By the time we get to several months into this year, we will have enough people protected that we can start thinking seriously about the return to normality. It’s up to all of us to step up and get vaccinated.”

“Get the shot or get homeless” was the messaging in a nutshell — obvious coercion.

Given the emerging and increasingly difficult-to-counter evidence of serious vaxx side effects and excess deaths in countries that authorized the vaxx through “emergency use authorizations” (as explained well by Dr. Kelly Victory and Ed Dowd), what Kathrin Jansen now admits to publicly looks like criminal negligence and/or outright fraud.

Also, in light of the fact that more than 12.7 billion shots have been injected into arms in the last two years, the unprecedented scale of this malfeasance could potentially exceed (time will tell as the research mounts) even the wildest dreams of history’s most infamous eugenicists like Adolf Hitler.

We need Nuremberg II prosecutions, and Kathrin Jansen should be first on the docket. She just offered her public confession, however inadvertently.