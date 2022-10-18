Corporate Media Blames Diaper Shortage on Anti-Abortion Politics

Americans have recently been treated to a diaper shortage in the richest, most technologically advanced nation in world history — the same one that put a man on the moon.

The crack investigative professionals at Yahoo! Finance pin the blame for this seemingly highly solvable dilemma squarely on anti-abortion activists (and also, of course, COVID-19 — as if the virus itself destroyed supply lines and not government policy). In an article called “America is facing a diaper crisis, and the anti-abortion movement is making it worse,” they write:

“Many families across the U.S. lack access to supplies essential to their baby’s well-being, including clothing, food, and diapers. The coronavirus pandemic has played a heavy role in this crisis, and as households seek help from nonprofit organizations, anti-abortion centers (AACs) may be misrepresenting the extent of their services.”

The genesis of the problem, Yahoo! Finance explains, is anti-abortion groups misleading “pregnant people” about how many diapers they’re going to hand out if they don’t kill their babies:

“In 2019, Heartbeat International, an AAC giant, claimed to have provided 1.85 million individuals with free baby supplies, including more than 2 million baby clothing outfits, more than 19,000 strollers, and more than 1.2 million packs of diapers. However, data from Equity Forward, an accountability organization that produces investigative research related to gender equity and sexual and reproductive health, found inconsistencies with those numbers… Instead of providing direct material support to people, they’re using this money for overhead costs to pay for staff salaries… and all sorts of things that are not providing services to people in need.”

It’s anti-abortion activists’ fault, even though “roughly one-third of U.S. families are unable to afford diapers necessary to keep their babies dry and clean, according to the National Diaper Network.”

If we work through this logic, we arrive at the conclusion that one-third of families with kids wouldn’t be in this mess if anti-abortion activists hadn’t lied to them about diaper availability, because they would have just aborted their kids. Or, alternatively, the onus is on anti-abortion activists to supply diapers to millions of American families.

This is the stuff of end times-tier dystopia, the nightmarish Mad Max World once confined to science fiction.

Yahoo! Finance takes it as a given — so obvious it needs no further exploration — that the deciding factor on whether to have kids should be whether people can afford diapers.

In a functional state, the response to the diaper situation would be, “How can we manage this crisis to figure stuff out and facilitate access to basic materials?” But instead, the answer becomes, “Just don’t have kids, peasant. We gave you Netflix and smartphones; what more do you want? Eat your mealworm gruel and be thankful you still have a bank account — for now. Keep your lip up, and you and your stupid baby will be sleeping in a tent on the sidewalk with the rest of the underclass.”