George Santos Has Exceeded His Usefulness

George Santos, a Republican U.S. representative from New York State, has been under intense pressure to resign since before he was even sworn in. Santos was found to have greatly exaggerated and even lied about his qualifications and accomplishments. Subsequent probes have raised additional questions about possible unethical and even criminal behavior.

I don’t care. As I recently wrote, “I can’t understand why everyone is getting so exercised about George Santos’s past behavior. Lied? Financial shenanigans? Dressed in drag? Sham marriage to commit immigration fraud? Yawn — who in Congress hasn’t? Will he vote for what I want? Yes? Good enough for me.”

Like many of the new generation of conservatives, I am ready to play by the Democrats’ rules. If they’re okay with placing frauds, liars, and straight-up vegetables into positions of power to get what they want, then so am I. George Santos was supposed to be a reliable Republican vote in our unimpressive House majority. Unfortunately, he is grossly failing to hold up his end of the deal.

In a press release entitled “Santos Introduces New Bill Seeks to Prohibit Federal Aid to Countries That Discriminates Based on Sexual Orientation [sic — yes, his grammar is that atrocious],” Rep. Santos announces he has “introduced legislation that seeks to prohibit federal funding to countries that have laws and policies that discriminate or criminalize based upon sexual orientation or other purposes. The bill, known as the ‘Equality and Fiscal Accountability Protection Act of 2023,’ would require that countries receiving federal aid from the United States protect those based on sexual orientation and for other purposes.”

Dude. This is not what we fought tooth and nail to take back the House to do.

More from the press release:

“Discrimination against both women and the LGBTQ community is unacceptable,” said Rep. Santos. “My bill will send a clear message that the United States will not offer federal aid to countries found to be violating the rights of individuals based on sexual orientation. We as a nation have a responsibility to stand up for the human rights of all people, regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation.” Under the “Equality and Fiscal Accountability Protection Act of 2023” bill, the State Department would be required to assess a country’s human rights record before providing federal aid. Countries found to be violating these rights would be ineligible to receive aid until they take steps to address the issues. If passed, the bill would make a significant step forward in the fight for LGBTQ and women’s rights and would send a strong message to countries that discrimination or criminalization will not be tolerated.

Because nothing is more awesome than letting starving people starve unless they hoist the rainbow flag and start mincing up their unborn children.

The reprehensible practice of tying humanitarian aid to forcing nations to renounce their culture and beliefs was a hallmark of the Obama administration, and the Biden collective has reinstated the policy with gusto. So it’s unclear why Santos is even bothering with such a bizarre priority. Either way, the morally repugnant technique is nothing new.

As with most famines, the Irish Great Hunger of the mid-1800s was at least partly engineered by political powers. In Ireland’s case, their elite British overlords refused to stop exporting the successful crops to England, even as the Irish peasants starved when the potato crops that sustained them failed. The famished locals, watching their malnourished children waste away, were then given a diabolical choice. Irish Central describes the genesis of the expression “take the soup”:

Protestant Bible societies set up schools in which starving children were fed, on the condition of receiving Protestant religious instruction at the same time. As the food crisis deepened, some poor Catholic families had to choose between Protestantism and starvation. Those who converted for food were known as “soupers” or “jumpers”.

Today’s ruling-class elites are simply using their age-old, despicable playbook. In his delusional mind, George Santos fancies himself one of them, though they will never accept him because of the “R” after his name. Whatever — they can’t dislodge him from office fast enough for me.