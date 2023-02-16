Let's Go! LGBTQ Group Demands Investigation of George Santos Immigration-fraud Sham Marriage — Can Ilhan Omar Survive?

Oh, yes, please, please, PLEASE do this! An LGBTQ activist who is also a former federal prosecutor is demanding Congress investigate Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) for what he claims was a sham marriage for the purpose of committing immigration fraud. Queer newser the Washington Blade reports:

Equality Forum founder and former federal prosecutor Malcolm Lazin submitted a letter on Tuesday urging the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate whether embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) may have committed immigration fraud. The letter cites a dozen publicly available facts about Santos’ marital history that raise questions about whether the openly gay congressman’s civil wedding to a woman named Uadla Vieira in 2012 was fraudulent. For instance, according to the letter,”there are no known notices or photos in print or on social media of the engagement, bridal party, wedding shower, wedding, religious nuptials, honeymoon or the like.” And from 2012 to 2019, when the couple agreed to an uncontested divorce, Santos was romantically involved with multiple men. One of those men, Pedro Vilarva, told CNN last month that he was unaware Santos was married for the entire course of their relationship, learning about the marriage only after he moved out of Santos’ home. Marriage fraud is “a felony under 8 USC Section 1325(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act,” and if Santos’s immigration file contains false statements, written or oral, each would constitute a felony in “violation of 18 USC Section 1001,” the letter notes.

Hmm, that sounds familiar — married to one person while in a relationship with someone else, a “husband” who’s obviously playing for the other team and not really into the marriage, U.S. immigration status an apparent motivation for the sham union … where have I heard that before? Ah, yes — I wrote about it last month!

Beginning in 2009, [Democrat rep from Minnesota Ilhan] Omar engaged in a fraudulent marriage to a British citizen who is almost certainly her brother in order to obtain legal residency, assistance, and educational U.S. benefits for him. She did this while she was already married to first husband, Ahmed Hirsi. … Omar, then 26, and Elmi, then 23, were married in 2009 in a Hennepin County, Minn., office. Christian minister Wilecia Harris conducted the ceremony — inexplicable for the ostentatiously Muslim Omar. Omar claimed she was separated from her first husband, Hirsi, at the time. She and husband-brother Elmi shared an address in a north-Minneapolis suburb, and he attended her alma mater, North Dakota State University, allegedly with financial aid Omar helped him apply for. After he graduated, Elmi moved into public housing, was eventually evicted, and returned to the UK in 2013. …

There were multiple reports that during this period of time, Omar was mostly found in the company of her matrimonial husband, Ahmed Hirsi, and their children.

Meanwhile, Omar claimed to have split from Elmi in 2011, though no paperwork was filed at the time, and she and Hirsi had another child in 2012. Omar and Elmi did not officially divorce until 2017, and she civilly married Hirsi in 2018. But while Omar was still married to Elmi, she filed tax returns with Hirsi and featured him as her husband in her 2016 campaign materials when she ran for the U.S. House of Representatives.

And not only that, but the UK Daily Mail accessed Elmi’s social media accounts and downloaded some of his selfies. Let’s just say that his proclivities seem to match Santos’s and that it’s highly unlikely he was interested in a traditional marriage with Omar:

For my part, I can’t understand why everyone is getting so exercised about George Santos’s past behavior. Lied? Financial shenanigans? Dressed in drag? Sham marriage to commit immigration fraud? Yawn — who in Congress hasn’t? Will he vote for what I want? Yes? Good enough for me.

One of the many detestable failures that Big Left has inflicted on the country is the destruction of accountability, resulting in the collapse of the rule of law. No one ever gets in trouble for anything anymore — well, no one on the Left, that is. But there has been a refreshing resolve on the Right recently to play by the rules set by the Leftist establishment. So if “8 USC Section 1325(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act” is sauce for the Republican gander, perhaps it’s also sauce for the Democrat goose. As Saul Alinsky put it, “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”

Yes, let’s!