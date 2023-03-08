Did Tucker Hit a Nerve? Axios Wants to Move On From January 6

The Democrats’ January 6 Select Committee was a study in propaganda, a one-sided hanging jury that jealously guarded its control over footage of the Capitol Riot and only released what it cherry-picked for the public to see. The committee did this to the extent it even withheld exculpatory video from the poor bastards in its crosshairs who now languish in federal cells, having been denied their right to due process.

Once Republicans were barely able to wrest control of the U.S. House from the Democrats’ ballot sow-n-reap operation, the new House speaker favored transparency and granted Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to the full range of video that had previously only been wielded by the Establishment-Left kangaroo court.

Carlson went right to work, highlighting previously hidden footage that revealed the partisans on the J6 committee to be manipulative, lying propagandists. But he had only aired the first night of his exposé when Big Left began to squeal like a stuck pig.

Tucker Carlson laughs at a montage of the media panicking about his Jan. 6 coverage: "The leaders of the democratic party and their allies in the media had a complete monopoly on what you were allowed to know on what actually happened in the capitol on Jan 6th… So the moment… https://t.co/6ByZEXP1R3 pic.twitter.com/gdRhEOJEuo — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2023

Methinks Tucker hit a nerve.

My favorite part was Don Lemon lamenting the unfairness of the footage being given only to Fox News and not all of the Leftist outlets at the same time. Unfair? Um, excuse me… Your pals on the J6 Select Committee locked that footage down for two years and hired a professional producer to make it into an anti-Trump primetime miniseries. You gave their show trial wall-to-wall coverage on your networks. People are sitting in prison because their defense teams weren’t allowed access to it. And now one single news show — not even an entire network — is allowed to explore another side to the events, and you’re upset?

Among the media losing its mind over the unspeakable evil of balanced reporting is Axios, a web-based outlet that has cultivated a reputation for centrist and dispassionate news reporting. Until now.

The normally staid Axios went with the headline “GOP senators call ‘bullsh*t’ on Carlson” in their e-newsletter the day after Tucker’s narrative-busting report. The story began, “Senate Minority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) opened his press conference today with a stunning — and unprompted — rebuke of Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s segment last night on previously unreleased Jan. 6 footage.” Then it quoted several more establishment Republicans denouncing Carlson’s exposé, including Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) saying, “I think it’s bullsh*t” — without starring out the cus that time. Tell us how you really feel, Axios!

One thing Axios clearly doesn’t feel like doing is commenting on the actual, genuine footage aired on Carlson’s show — footage that proved the Brian Sicknick “insurrectionists killed cops” narrative was a lie, and that “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley peacefully wandered the halls with Capitol Police at his side when he was supposedly waging a violent insurrection.

The following day, Wednesday, Axios went with a softer concern-troll piece that encouraged Republicans to move on from J6 for their own good:

Some Republican lawmakers are bristling at the idea of spending another two years talking about Jan. 6 — viewing the renewed focus as part of a self-destructive streak undermining their agenda for the new majority. What’s happening: Each time Democrats or the press appear ready to move on, the insurrection is dragged back to center stage by the GOP’s most influential voices. Why it matters: House Democrats used their majority to ensure the roots, violence and consequences of Jan. 6 received maximum attention through carefully choreographed prime-time hearings. When Republicans won power in the midterms, they earned the right to set the agenda and divert attention away from what polls have shown is a serious political vulnerability.

Instead — due in large part to the empowerment of the far-right — Republicans have helped ensure wall-to-wall coverage of the 2021 Capitol attack is again blanketing cable news.

“Each time Democrats or the press appear ready to move on, the insurrection is dragged back to center stage by the GOP’s most influential voices.” To borrow an expression, bullsh*t. Big Left loves the INSURRECTION! more than anything, and will never stop using it to vilify its political opposition. In fact, they’ve moved on to the political prisoner stage, using the narrative to push criminalization of unapproved thoughts and speech while the FBI spies on Catholic masses it deems too devout. They’ll never let go of their precious — but they sure would like Republicans to move on from exposing it as a heinous exaggeration at best.

In fact, the second Axios article is called “Frustrated Republicans want to ‘move on’ as far-right revives Jan. 6.” Hm, move on, move on — where have we heard that expression before? Oh, I remember! It was the narrative back when then-President Bill Clinton got caught with the intern and compounded his dilemma by perjuring himself and tampering with witnesses and evidence. Clinton earned himself an impeachment with those crimes, though he wasn’t convicted by the Senate. Back then, Democrats didn’t like impeachment, lol.

Sorry, Axios, but the Tucker Show is just beginning.