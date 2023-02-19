More of Biden's Illegal Immigrant Minors Discovered as Child Laborers in U.S. Factories

The Democrat campaign to import a massive new uneducated servant class that will vote them into power in perpetuity is proceeding apace. In today’s chapter, we learn that yet another tranche of illegal alien minors has been pressed into child labor in U.S. factories. NBC News had part of the story on Friday:

The Labor Department said Friday it found 102 children as young as 13 working hazardous overnight jobs cleaning slaughterhouses in eight states in what it called a “corporate-wide failure” by one of the largest food sanitation companies in the country, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. … The Labor Department says the children who were working overnight shifts used “caustic chemicals to clean razor-sharp saws.” The company employs 17,000 workers at 700 sites nationwide.

I say “part of the story,” because there was one important detail left out of the report: where the heck these kids came from. But it was easy enough to figure out. American-born children generally have parents present who look after them. Those whose parents die or fail on the job are placed into the state’s custody. And while that has its own set of problems, foster parents get paid for keeping the kids under their roof, so they don’t generally farm them out to factory duty. So where do unethical businesses turn when they want oversight-free indentured children? Why, Biden’s open border, of course!

The U.S. Dept. of Labor has been investigating the Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. case since late last fall (at least). After the situation was revealed, the Dept. of Homeland Security belatedly hopped in to investigate whether these kids had been trafficked.

Spoiler alert: of course they had. How else did they get there? But when you are part of the very system that does the trafficking (as DHS is, with its repurposed Customs and Border Protection agency), you’re likely not going to see the forest for the trees. NBC reported a month ago:

In court filings, the company did not deny hiring children but attributed it to “rogue individuals” who presented fake identification with Social Security numbers that were verified by the federal government’s E-Verify system.

Ah, yes — those “rogue individuals” are the bad guys. Not the DHS who picks up these kids from their coyotes, to whom the children are now indebted, and processes (or simply releases) them into the country. I wonder if the minors arrived in the midwest on one of Biden’s “ghost flights” or if they took a publicly-funded bus? But by all means, let’s get those “rogue individuals!”

Last December, I wrote about the illegal alien minors who were laboring away in auto parts factories and poultry processing plants in the country’s interior. I’ve also explored how Biden’s human trafficking victims end up in positions of sexual slavery. I explained how it works in another article:

Slavery’s sister, indenture, works by signing desperate people onto debt they can never pay off, thus conscripting them to a life of service and obedience to their “benefactor.” For example, in the United States, both historically and today, immigrants are imported into the country in exchange for a crushing fee, indebting them to their patron or smuggler, as the case may be. In the past, as today, immigrants paid off their debt either by handing over their meager wages or with outright bodily slavery via drudgery or sexual trafficking.

It’s sickening that Americans are forced to support this appalling system with our tax dollars. The greatest service our newly Republican House of Representatives can perform is to shut down any and all funding for this despicable machine.