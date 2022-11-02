What's Up With That Wound on Biden's Left Hand?

“President” Joe Biden has been hitting the campaign trail in recent days as though his appearance will help put fellow Democrats over the top in next week’s elections. And during his appearances, onlookers have noticed something potentially worrisome: a wound in his left hand that looks as though it could have been made by an IV hookup.

Here, Dr. (the medical kind) Nan Hayworth questions a picture tweeted by The Hill from a Biden appearance in Florida on Tuesday:

Not making a diagnosis here, but those marks on Mr. Biden's hand do resemble the residua of punctures. Usually blood draws are done from the antecubital (inside of elbow) vein. Intravenous lines are often inserted in the hands. Anything we need to know? https://t.co/ENI0lX9Nwv — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) November 2, 2022

The partially healed wound was first noticed when Biden made a campaign appearance in support of incumbent N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday.

WTF is on (this) Biden’s left hand? Today with ⁦@GovKathyHochul⁩. Either creeping crud or a non-healing wound from having an IV line run into him. pic.twitter.com/TSpKEJfhWv — Conservatarian General (@4starGeneral17) October 27, 2022

As the above tweets note, the wound strongly resembles the mark left by an intravenous feed. BizPac Review, which rounded up additional internet conjecture, reminds us that “it may turn out that some on social media are jumping to conclusions or that there is an explanation that has nothing to do with any health-related issue requiring alleged intravenous intervention.” This is assuredly true, but Occam’s Razor tells us that the simplest — or in this case, most apt — explanation is usually the right one.

Joe Biden will turn 80 in a few weeks. He has increasingly exhibited signs and symptoms that he is struggling with dementia. His handlers have hidden him from anything but the most controlled public appearances, separated by considerable periods of rest, since back in the 2020 campaign days.

Accordingly, many have speculated that Biden is propped up for those appearances by all manner of medical intervention. We have long suspected that he is routinely dosed, injected, and infused with all sorts of things from B12 to stimulants to industrial-strength dementia medication. As some on Twitter point out, this would certainly explain what he’s up to on those frequent jaunts to his home in Delaware, during which visitor logs are allegedly not kept.

“The White House has dodged questions on a report that the Secret Service claims to have no records on who has visited Biden’s home, where the president has spent more than 25% of his time since he took office,” reports the Washington Examiner. “By comparison, the visitor logs to the White House have been released.”

Could there be a parade of doctors toting along a pharmacopeia into the Bidens’ beachside retreat? Is the mark on Biden’s hand the result of intravenous therapy to combat his growing senescence? Or does he have another medical issue the American people should know about?

Here’s hoping someone asks about that wound at the next White House press briefing.