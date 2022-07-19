WATCH: AOC and Other House Dems Arrested for Blocking Traffic at SCOTUS Protest

If you’ve always wanted to see AOC (pretend to) do the perp walk, now’s your chance. Axios is reporting that at least 17 Democrat members of the House have been arrested for participating in the Marxist protest tactic of blocking traffic on a public road.

U.S. Capitol Police began arresting the representatives after they ignored three warnings to stop blocking traffic on a street in Washington, D.C. near the Supreme Court.

Jennifer Shutt, Washington senior reporter at States Newsroom, posted about the incident on Twitter:

Members of Congress and abortion rights advocates being taken away by Capitol Police aren’t being handcuffed or zip tied. They’re being taken to a shady area to be processed. pic.twitter.com/zANyUKmVRf — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) July 19, 2022

“Members of Congress and abortion rights advocates being taken away by Capitol Police aren’t being handcuffed or zip tied. They’re being taken to a shady area to be processed” — sounds rough!

One of the arrestees, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), told Axios, “There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care.”

Axios is listing the arrested politicians as:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.),

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.)

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.)

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.)

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)

Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.)

Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)

In this entertaining video from the Daily Signal’s Douglas Blair, you can watch drama queen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pretend to be handcuffed as she tosses her hair and smiles bravely for the cameras, perp-posing in a pair of less-than-practical-but-also-gorgeous tan heels. No Doc Martins for this fashionista! (What’s with the jacket, though? It’s D.C., in the summer, during a heatwave.)

.@AOC has just been escorted by police away from the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/F9DOoLq8yJ — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022

Axios reporter Andrew Solender has posted a thread of videos on Twitter, the first of which is embedded below. Enjoy watching some of Washington’s most irritating celebrity nags making their way to the holding pen, which is in the shade and stocked with water bottles. Because they are Democrats, they will no doubt be released momentarily and face little or no consequence.