Britain's Brilliant Plan to Handle Its Invasion of 'Asylum Seekers'

Did you ever notice how no one’s a plain old immigrant anymore? Everyone is now seeking “asylum.” This is because third-world colonizers have been coached by globalist Leftists to apply for asylum when they enter a target Western country. Once they utter the magic words, “I fear persecution if I am returned home,” they are allowed to skate past the laws that prevent them from remaining in the country.

This trick of claiming asylum to circumnavigate a country’s defenses, stroll into its interior, leech off the public, and perhaps produce an anchor baby before one’s asylum claim is rejected is fueling the waves of illegal immigrants flooding into the United States as well as many EU countries. Unfortunately for us Americans, “President” Biden is simply laying back and letting it happen, because Leftists want the United States to be destabilized and transformed into something unrecognizable.

But in the UK, Prime Minister and Brexiteer Boris Johnson is launching a pilot program to address the deluge of illegal immigrants who arrive on British shores in boats or on trucks after crossing the channel from France. The program will initially focus on single male migrants, who will be processed immediately and then shipped off to long-term accomodations in a third country while they wait for their claim to be processed. No disappearing into England’s interior, sucking up resources paid for by and intended for citizens, or simply blowing off hearings and court dates.

BoJo’s plan is obviously an excellent one, because all the right people are having conniptions over it. A UK network of pro-influx NGOs has called the program “shamefully cruel.” The CEO of the Refugee Council says his organization is “appalled by the government’s cruel and nasty decision.” Et cetera, et cetera.

Never mind that, as Johnson explained, it would help deter migration and cut down on the number of people drowned or otherwise killed on the journey as well as interrupt the trade of the “vile people smugglers.” To the globalist Left who run the mass-migration schemes, these are all acceptable collateral costs.

One can be sick with compassion for people who undertake an ill-advised journey and find themselves in desperate straits, and at the same time not feel compelled to destroy one’s own country and quality of life to help overwhelming numbers of them. (College graduates who signed loan agreements that they now want to pawn off on every else also come to mind.) The truth is that we don’t owe migrants (or college graduates) anything.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says that, in order to be granted asylum, a person must be a refugee, that is, “a person outside his or her country of nationality who is unable or unwilling to return to his or her country of nationality because of persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.” This definition does not include people who are simply looking for a better life.

Sadly, most of the millions turning up at the U.S. southern border and claiming asylum are fraudsters who neither fit the definition of refugees nor qualify for asylum. Not only are they being dishonest and manipulating our laws, they are also taking up resources that are intended to help actual refugees.

President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy was an excellent program, and certainly simpler, cheaper, and less stressful than Johnson’s new plan. What a pity the current administration refused to maintain it. But then again, the Democrats’ slogan is, “If it works, we’re against it.”