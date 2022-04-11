How to Save America From Our Illegal Immigrant Occupation

Globalists attack strong countries that have cultures resistant to totalitarianism by deploying mass migrations of unskilled immigrants with high levels of need into them. This has the triple effect of sapping resources, diluting the existing culture, and destabilizing the society. The weakened target nation will eventually become susceptible to collapse and takeover.

Invasion by charity cases is arguably a more effective tactic than traditional military incursion. (How’s that working out for Russia right now?) Child-bearing women and children are especially effective colonists because they sop up the most resources. At the same time, their very humanity and vulnerability make them more impervious to the defenses of decent people than a suit of armor ever could. Who can say no to a needy child? It’s the most cynical, diabolical form of attack conceivable because it victimizes millions of desperate, defenseless people, exposing them to danger and death; even the ones who make it to the target country generally arrive in a state of physical and medical distress, and suffer from PTSD as often as not.

Americans — the ultimate targets of the Globalist oligarchy — are simply too humane to do anything but help such acutely vulnerable people. Globalists know this and use it against us.

But unless we want to become enslaved subjects of the People’s Republic of Earth, and our great nation to be reduced to just another place on the map, we need to make ourselves impervious to this assault. We must free ourselves of the tens of millions of resource-draining globalist colonists already sapping our society.

But how do we humanely dislodge the freeloaders who are already here (including the millions more the soulless Left will inflict upon us before we remove them from office in 2022 and 2024)? To accomplish this, we need to encourage a phenomenon that occurs when illegal residents face inhospitable conditions in the United States: self-deportation.

Below are the steps America needs to take to halt the invasion and to rid herself of the tens of millions of people already here illegally.

BUILD THE WALL AND SECURE THE BORDER

Simply apprehending migrants who cross the border illegally isn’t good enough. Many border jumpers evade Border Patrol and enter the country directly. Others get picked up intentionally, claim they are seeking asylum (as they have been coached to do by pro-invasion activists), and hop on the gravy train to freebies and transportation around the country. Once a needy human being, especially a child, sets foot on U.S. soil, he or she becomes our problem; let’s keep that from happening. So step one is to build the wall. Make it so that the only way it is physically possible to enter the United States is through a designated port of entry.

PROSECUTE EMPLOYERS WHO HIRE ILLEGAL ALIENS

This is accomplished by enforcing existing law. The U.S. Code establishes that it is illegal for any person or entity “to hire, or to recruit or refer for a fee, for employment” an “unathorized alien.” America must resolve to prosecute those who break this law. Easier said than done, to be sure — there would be endless legal wrangling as well as social opposition and disobedience. We must accept that this will be an ongoing struggle forever, and remember to keep our eye on one very simple objective: enforce the law and prosecute people who hire illegal aliens, because it’s the right thing to do.

CUT OFF THE BENEFITS

The United States has traditionally understood, and federal statute holds, that immigrants may not become a public charge. Naturally, Leftists have always fought this and found ways to work around it, both with federal, state, and local policy and by outright ignoring or sidestepping federal law. As with the previous step, pro-America leadership must resolve to work endlessly towards the goal of removing ineligible aliens from taxpayer-funded benefits to the extent possible. It will require a combination of policy changes at all administrative levels along with the exaction of severe penalties on “sanctuary” states and municipalities that decide to buck federal law.

MAKE IT EASY FOR THE UNDOCUMENTED TO SELF-DEPORT

Air-conditioned buses, charter flights, ferries, and car service — whatever it takes to usher uninvited guests back to the border and beyond, all the way back to their homeland or the nation of their choice, will still cost Americans exponentially less than the hundreds of billions of dollars we currently spend on benefits for illegal residents. If a public charge decides to return from whence he or she came, let’s make it happen forthwith.

CREATE AND ENFORCE AN AMERICAN POLICY OF ZERO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND GREATLY REDUCED LEGAL IMMIGRATION

Until we get the current out-of-control situation sorted out, we simply can’t accept large numbers of additional immigrants. Sorry, we’re full up just now. We will need at least a decade of severely limited immigration in order to assimilate the legal newcomers who are staying put and to purge our economy of its reliance on cheap, illegal labor.

BE STRONG AND NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR ORDERLY, SANE IMMIGRATION POLICY

The shrieking and carrying on from Big Left will be deafening. Propaganda will rain down from every outlet, friendships and families will splinter, and armies of violent activists will be on the march. It will be impossible to hear one’s self think over the cacophony, so pro-America leaders and actors must carry the mission and the truth at the front and center of their minds at all times. Also, we must accept that this fight will never end. Treat it like the endless war that it is.

The shouted-down majority — which includes millions of immigrants who came here legally to escape corrupt socialist nations — will be eternally grateful.