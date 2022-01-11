Dems Know They're Finished Without Illegal Immigrant Votes

As we begin this new year it’s not an understatement to say that the Democrats are flailing. In fact, I’m being rather generous with that word choice.

Oval Office occupier Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in freefall for as long as anyone can remember now. We in conservative media could write nothing but fact-based news stories about his latest failures and never run out of material.

Democrats love blaming their myriad and monumental failures on everyone but themselves. Well, they make an exception for Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, of course. But beyond those two, they’ve got a closetful of monsters they blame for preventing them from instituting their dream of one-party rule in America. Donald Trump. Mitch McConnell. Some guy at the bar named Carl.

Freakin’ Carl.

The real problem for the Dems is that most people outside of the bigoted, hyper-liberal coastal bubbles (and Chicago) aren’t interested in what they’re selling.

Enter the zillion or so illegal immigrants who the open borders freaks have allowed into the United States.

Here’s what got me going for this round:

The only way the Dems can get new people is to keep giving goodies to law-breakers. The. Only. Way. https://t.co/LnGdhrCcFu — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 10, 2022

California has long been at the forefront of sucking up to illegal immigrants. They have to replace all of those Golden State residents who are fleeing to sanity somehow, after all.

The ultimate dream, of course, is to find a way to turn all of the interlopers into voting Democrats without letting a legal path to citizenship and the United States Constitution get in the way. New York City just took a big step in that direction.

FoxNews.com:

Newly sworn in New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday that he supports legislation passed by the city council allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections. “I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” Adams, a Democrat who took office at the start of 2022, said in a statement. “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process.”

The legislation involves “green card holders and those with work authorizations,” but not those in New York illegally (“wink-wink”).

I think we can all see the potential for that to both immediately go awry and one day soon lead to a “Hey, let ’em all vote!” scenario.

Remember just a few weeks ago when a lot of people on the right thought that Eric Adams might be a more moderate Democrat? Good times.

When Adams refers to the new voters as “New Yorkers” he is employing the rhetorical sleight-of-hand that Democrats always use to help their insanity become mainstream. They started calling “illegal immigrants” just “immigrants” and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media backed them up on it and, just like that, it was “racist” to say that somebody who was plainly breaking the law was doing something illegal.

My sister and brother-in-law lived in England for three years for work reasons. They weren’t British by virtue of location, any more than the “non-citizens” in New York are “New Yorkers.”

The Democrats know that if they can’t achieve their goals this year of permanently federalizing and rigging elections, they are in trouble with an electorate that is increasingly dissatisfied with the various freak flags the party is flying.

They know that their fortunes are linked to giving citizenship goodies to people who haven’t earned them, like illegal immigrants or “non-citizens.” If they don’t succeed with that the party will have to retool its message to appeal to real Americans.

If it can remember how.