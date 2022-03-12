Six West Point Cadets Hospitalized After Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Six West Point cadets were hospitalized after what appeared to be a mass accidental fentanyl overdose on Thursday. As of Saturday, two of them remained critical and on ventilators, two were in stable condition, one was in good condition, and one had been released.

The six had been part of a larger group that rented a house north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. for spring break. On Thursday afternoon, four of the vacationing students took what they believed was cocaine and were overcome by the powerful effects of the substance with which it had apparently been laced. As some of them went into cardiac arrest, two of their friends attempted CPR, exposing themselves to the same narcotic and also suffering severe symptoms.

NBC Miami reported on Friday:

All six of the patients were men in their early 20s and were in Florida for spring break from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, officials said. None of their names have been released. […] First responders got a call just before 5 p.m. Thursday about multiple overdoses at the home in the 800 block of Northwest 29th Court, [Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Battalion Chief] Gollan said. When paramedics arrived, they found the men in cardiac arrest in the front yard of the home. Police and paramedics began doing chest compressions, and after determining it was an overdose situation, quickly used the overdose drug Narcan, Gollan said. Some of the patients were able to regain a heartbeat after the Narcan, but four were still in respiratory arrest when they were transported to the hospitals, Gollan said. “These are healthy, young adults, college students in the prime of their life, and getting this drug into their system, it’s unknown what the recovery will be,” Gollan said.

A West Point spokesman said, “The U.S. Military Academy is aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in Wilton Manors, FL. The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time.”

On Friday, Wilton Manors Police announced they had made an arrest related to the incident but did not give out additional information.

Fentanyl overdoses have become heartbreakingly common over the past few years. In February, a report from the bipartisan Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking said that, since 2019, “the dominant source of illegally sourced fentanyl has been Mexico. The drug is manufactured in illegal laboratories there using precursors from Asia – mainly the PRC – and is trafficked principally by land into the United States.” Prior to this, most fentanyl that entered the United States was manufactured in and shipped from China.

Fox News reported that, in 2021, over 10,586 lbs. of fentanyl was intercepted at the southern border. This was more than twice as much as the prior year (4,558 lbs. in 2020) and four times as much as the year before that (2,633 lbs. in 2019). One can only guess how much of the deadly drug is crossing Biden’s wide-open border without getting caught to go on and destroy Americans’ lives.

On Friday, 18 Republican members of Congress sent President Biden a letter, in which they demanded he take “decisive action” to stanch the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States. “Families who have lost loved ones from a drug overdose across the country deserve decisive action on this issue,” they wrote. “Your administration’s inaction is cause for deep concern.”

Unfortunately, the Biden Collective is not only not taking any sort of action to slow the flood of illegal border crossings, it is working on removing one of the last few legal impediments to the stampede. The influx of illegal drugs along with illegal immigrants is only going to get worse.

Maybe we should take a page from the Democrats’ laughable propaganda playbook and start using the hashtag #BidenFentanylHike.