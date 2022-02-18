Canada Takes Time Out From Freedom Protest Crackdown to Declare Concern for Hong Kong Freedom Protestors

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs issued a statement of concern for pro-democracy activists targeted by China in Hong Kong. The statement comes amid Canada’s crackdown on the Freedom Convoy protest that has been demonstrating peacefully against the country’s rigid COVID-19 mandates.

On Monday, Canadian state broadcaster CBC reported that “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s invoking the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canada’s history to give the federal government temporary powers to handle ongoing blockades and protests against pandemic restrictions.” Originally called the War Measures Act, the measure gives Trudeau cover to do things like freeze the truckers’ bank accounts and suspend their insurance. In true fascist style, crowdfunding platforms, banks, and payment services jumped in to help put down the pro-freedom movement. And yesterday, police forces began cracking down on protestors in the Canadian capital. The crackdown continues today.

Protest organizer Benjamin Dichter tweeted this morning:

One of #freedomconvoycanada drivers had his truck windows smashed by Ottawa Police, guns drawn & dragged out of his vehicle by force. It’s time to leave. @OttawaPolice please allow the remaining trucks to leave in #Peace. @jordanbpeterson @glennbeck @RubinReport @glennbeck — That "Unacceptable" Guy ~HONK~ (@BJdichter) February 18, 2022

Various reports say the police are no longer allowing the protestors to leave in peace but are instead boxing them in and taking them into custody.

Police in Ottawa brutalize a protester, kneeing him until he hits the ground. pic.twitter.com/2cjia3nBEW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2022

Ottawa Police have also threatened to arrest journalists who attempt to document the crackdown:

All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today at 474 Elgin Street. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

Police are also reportedly bringing in military-grade weapons to clear the peaceful protestors:

Police are preparing to use acoustic weapons against the protesters. I understand that the LRAD being used may be military equipment. If true, this is shocking. This is Trudeau mounting civil war against unarmed, peaceful demonstrators. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 18, 2022

Luckily, Canadian officials were able to take time out from their crackdown on Canadian freedom protestors to speak out in support of Hong Kong freedom protesters. In a statement issued on Thursday (the same day the police crackdown began in earnest), Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Garneau, posted a statement on the Canadian government’s official website.

Canada expresses grave concerns over the targeting of ten of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy activists for participation in a peaceful assembly.

It’s unclear whether the statement was issued before or after the arrest of two organizers of the Freedom Convoy, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, which occurred on the very same day as the statement was issued.

The stifling of peaceful political expression continues to encroach on fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong. Democracy, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are enshrined in the Basic Law, and are part of Beijing’s obligations to the people of Hong Kong under the UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration.

“Democracy, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are enshrined in the Basic Law.”

Unbelievable.