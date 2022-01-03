Democrats Are Overtly Politicizing January 6 This Week

January 6, 2021, was an appalling day, and I agree with Jim Geraghty’s overall take this morning on its magnitude. But I also think Democrats and the media are overplaying their hand; rather than have a solemn commemoration Thursday, Democrats want to exploit it to the maximum extent.

The U.S. House isn’t even in session this week, yet Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning a moment of silence, a discussion by esteemed historians, testimonials, and prayer vigils. Meanwhile, mendacious Senate Leader Chuck Schumer predictably hopes to use the anniversary to challenge the filibuster and pass a partisan bill nationalizing elections.

Note that AP articles about this legislation somehow start with “Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol…” (italics mine).

Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy.

When Chuck Schumer says we need to abolish the filibuster to pass "voting rights," he's talking about a bill to mandate ballot harvesting, ban voter ID, and give taxpayer funding to campaigns. This has nothing to do with voting rights. It's a Democratic power grab. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 3, 2022

The left-leaning writers of Politico’s daily newsletter even confessed Monday that “Dems to use Jan. 6 anniversary to supercharge voting rights push.”

“Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER is expected to lay out a plan today that will bring the party’s push to nationalize voting rights protections to the floor in the coming days,” wrote the authors. “All week, Democrats will argue that the flurry of voting restrictions that have passed in GOP-controlled states over the last year are a direct result of the Jan. 6 riots and the Big Lie promulgated by former President DONALD TRUMP — and that democracy is still very much on the line.

“The bill will get filibustered by the GOP — just as it has time and time again. Yet some Dems think that an argument pegged to Jan. 6 could win over Sinema and Manchin, the party’s two major holdouts against making an end run around the filibuster to pass the voting bill.

“Schumer has signaled that when the bill goes down, he will open a debate about changing Senate rules to enable passage of voting measures without the chamber’s 60-vote threshold. That debate, however, could push into next week, as the party puts the squeeze on Manchinema.”

When it comes to Schumer, you can usually rely on him to make a decision at odds with what Americans prefer.