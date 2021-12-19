Popular Republican Governor Says Trump Should Not Run in 2024

Larry Hogan is a rare Republican who knows how to win in a deep blue state. And the most popular governor in America does not think former President Donald Trump should or will make another run in 2024.

“I think it would be bad for the Republican Party, bad for President Trump, and bad for the country,” the second-term Maryland governor said at the conclusion of his Fox News Sunday interview. “I don’t think he’s gonna run, and my advice would be that he didn’t.”

When host Bret Baier asked Hogan if he himself was considering a presidential run, the governor explained that he plans to finish the final year of his term, then consider his options.

Not only has Hogan been a consistent critic of the Trump administration, he’s also been unyielding toward Trump loyalists in Congress.

In May, Hogan accused them of “doubling down on failure” when much of the party ousted Wyo. Rep. Liz Cheney from her position as Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference.

“I think they’re concerned about retaliation from the president,” Hogan said in a May interview on “Meet the Press” of Republicans who refuse to criticize Trump. “They’re concerned about being attacked within the party. And it just bothers me that you have to swear fealty to the ‘Dear Leader’ or you get kicked out of the party. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Last month, Hogan mocked Trump’s 2020 performance in the Old Line State after the former president endorsed his rival to replace him as governor.

“Personally, I’d prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points,” Hogan tweeted.

Earlier in the discussion, Hogan told Baier that Maryland is “not anticipating any lockdowns at all” in response to the omicron variant. Roughly 90% of Maryland’s adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Hogan also said the decision by Prince George’s County — a left-wing locale that voted nearly 90% for Joe Biden — to return to remote school learning is “a big deal and a terrible mistake.”