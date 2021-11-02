Unhinged: Cori Bush Deems Joe Manchin Racist

Far-left Democrats continue to foolishly slander a senator whose help they need.

First, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tried to lecture Joe Manchin in his home state newspaper; to start the new month, fellow socialist Cori Bush joined in.

The first-term Missouri representative, a member of the far-left “Squad” who wants to defund the police but enjoys private security, released an egregious, ad hominem statement Monday evening chastising Manchin.

Cori bush on Manchin. pic.twitter.com/suSDc32vde — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 1, 2021

Perhaps angry that he properly represents his conservative West Virginia constituents, Bush says Manchin’s unwillingness to support extreme legislation is “anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant.”

“When we talk about transformative change, we are talking about a bill that will benefit Black, brown, Indigenous communities,” claimed Bush, who also hates Israel and oil executives but seems to take pride in aborting her babies.

She also said that Manchin “does not get to dictate the future of our country” — even though there are at least 52 other senators opposed to the Democrats’ current radical agenda.

“I trust the parents in my district who can’t get to their shift without childcare,” Bush rattled off cliches. “I trust the scientists who have shown us what our future will look like if we fail to meaningfully address the climate crisis. I trust the patients and doctors crying out for comprehensive health coverage for every person in America.”

In a memorable press conference Monday afternoon, Manchin accused leftists of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill “hostage,” adding that he would not support the profligate spending measures they prefer without a thorough review of how it affects inflation and the U.S. debt, which is approaching $29 trillion.

Sen. Joe Manchin says he won't support Biden's $1.75 trillion spending and tax package until he's had time to understand the economic impact https://t.co/b9sGiI7nX5 pic.twitter.com/RuaGci2Fx9 — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) November 1, 2021

“I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact it will have on our national debt, our economy, and the American people,” Manchin explained. “Every elected representative needs to know what they are voting for and the impact it has, not only on their constituents but the entire country.”

The former governor and multi-term U.S. senator also claimed fellow lawmakers are using “shell games and budget gimmicks” to cover the true cost of the social welfare package, which he believes could be “twice as high” as the current $1.75 trillion, once all proposed programs get extended.

“How can I in good conscience vote for a bill that proposes massive expansion of social programs when vital programs like Social Security and Medicare face insolvency?” Manchin argued. “How does that make sense? And I don’t think it does.”

These ideas seem prudent and non-controversial.