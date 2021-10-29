News & Politics

Carlson, Cheney Tangle Over New Jan. 6 Series

By A.J. Kaufman Oct 29, 2021 12:32 PM ET
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

 

Rep. Liz Cheney and Tucker Carlson are involved in the latest intra-GOP battle.

The Wyoming Republican said Thursday that Fox News is giving Carlson “a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6” with his new Fox Nation special.

Carlson called out Cheney and defended the top cable news network’s journalistic standards.

“This is not CNN. We work for Fox News,” the host said Thursday night. “Our bosses don’t pull people off the air just because some screechy little politician doesn’t like what we say. Keep in mind that Liz Cheney has not even seen the film that she is so angry about—just the trailer.”

Carlson believes that Cheney was angered by the trailer because “until yesterday, she and Nancy Pelosi had a monopoly on how Americans were allowed to understand January 6.”

“That is not how a free society works. Politicians don’t get to put parameters around your thoughts,” he added, noting that Fox spoke to “dozens of people” involved in the fateful day.

In teasing the series, which drops Monday, Carlson explained, “What we found in the end bore no resemblance whatsoever to the story that you have heard repeatedly from Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi, as well as their many obedient mouthpieces in the media. They were lying.”

Carlson invited Cheney to appear on his show, but claims “she emphatically refused to come.”

The three-part series “Patriot Purge” claims to show the “true story” behind the riots carried out nearly 10 months ago in Washington, D.C.

Both Fox’s Geraldo Rivera and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who serves with Cheney on the House select committee investigating the attacks, agreed with the congresswoman and also criticized Fox News.

The Illinois Republican and U.S. Air Force veteran announced in a heartfelt video Friday morning that he will not seek re-election to a seventh term.

This stems from the Democrat-run Illinois’ state Legislature revealing a new congressional map on Friday that placed Kinzinger in the same district with fellow Republican Rep. Darin LaHood, setting up a primary matchup.

In his video, Kinzinger defended being one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the January 6 riots. Along with Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Kinzinger is the second member of that group to say he will retire from Congress.

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets since 2006. The author of three books, he's also a columnist for Alpha News, The Lid, Israel's Arutz Sheva, and a frequent guest on Salem Media's The Ed Morrissey Show. A.J. and his wife currently reside in the Midwest.
Tags: CONSERVATISM TUCKER CARLSON
TRENDING
Editor's Choice