Carlson, Cheney Tangle Over New Jan. 6 Series

Rep. Liz Cheney and Tucker Carlson are involved in the latest intra-GOP battle.

The Wyoming Republican said Thursday that Fox News is giving Carlson “a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6” with his new Fox Nation special.

It appears that @FoxNews is giving @TuckerCarlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6. As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a “false flag” operation. @rupertmurdoch @jayawallace @Suzannescott @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/ODKZFVUFBa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 28, 2021

Carlson called out Cheney and defended the top cable news network’s journalistic standards.

“This is not CNN. We work for Fox News,” the host said Thursday night. “Our bosses don’t pull people off the air just because some screechy little politician doesn’t like what we say. Keep in mind that Liz Cheney has not even seen the film that she is so angry about—just the trailer.”

Carlson believes that Cheney was angered by the trailer because “until yesterday, she and Nancy Pelosi had a monopoly on how Americans were allowed to understand January 6.”

“That is not how a free society works. Politicians don’t get to put parameters around your thoughts,” he added, noting that Fox spoke to “dozens of people” involved in the fateful day.

In teasing the series, which drops Monday, Carlson explained, “What we found in the end bore no resemblance whatsoever to the story that you have heard repeatedly from Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi, as well as their many obedient mouthpieces in the media. They were lying.”

Carlson invited Cheney to appear on his show, but claims “she emphatically refused to come.”

The three-part series “Patriot Purge” claims to show the “true story” behind the riots carried out nearly 10 months ago in Washington, D.C.

Both Fox’s Geraldo Rivera and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who serves with Cheney on the House select committee investigating the attacks, agreed with the congresswoman and also criticized Fox News.

Anyone working for @FoxNews must speak out. This is disgusting. It appears @foxnews isn’t even pretending anymore https://t.co/54Dfj3CS9X — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) October 28, 2021

The Illinois Republican and U.S. Air Force veteran announced in a heartfelt video Friday morning that he will not seek re-election to a seventh term.

This stems from the Democrat-run Illinois’ state Legislature revealing a new congressional map on Friday that placed Kinzinger in the same district with fellow Republican Rep. Darin LaHood, setting up a primary matchup.

In his video, Kinzinger defended being one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the January 6 riots. Along with Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Kinzinger is the second member of that group to say he will retire from Congress.