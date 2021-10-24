CDC Plans to 'Educate and Counsel' the Unvaccinated

“I want to be very clear about that,” she said. “We do not have a plan to change that definition right now.”

During the 15-minute interview with host Chris Wallace, Walensky said booster shots do not change your vaccination status, despite reports late last week .

Asked about President Joe Biden’s controversial comments during Thursday night’s disastrous town hall about firing police and first responders who refuse to be vaccinated, Walensky claimed, ”The most disruptive thing you can do to a workforce is to have a Covid outbreak in that workforce. That will most definitely not only send people home but it will send people to the hospital and some may pass.”

Regarding mandates, which have been continuously challenged and protested across all professions, she stuck to White House lines and oversimplifications.

“What we know from the police workforce is there have been more deaths from the coronavirus over the last year and a half than all other causes of death for that workforce combined. So we believe it is very important to get these people vaccinated,” Walensky argued. “There is a plan, should these people not want to be vaccinated, toward education and counseling to get people the information they need so that they are feeling comfortable in getting vaccinated.”

“We can’t get complacent yet,” she reiterated, while urging more vaccinations despite a welcome drop in cases and deaths during October.

The director also agreed with Wallace that massive outdoor sporting events have not caused large spikes or outbreaks.

Although the media is inclined to promote fear, America’s daily rate of new cases is half of what it was a month ago and less than a third of its January peak.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining rapidly in the southern states and rising in some northern ones. There’s an abundance of space in most hospitals throughout the country, with just 7 percent of the nation’s hospital beds being used for COVID-19 patients.

Over 96 percent of U.S. senior citizens have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine; almost 80 percent of all adults, 78 percent of eligible Americans, and two-thirds total have received at least one shot. Per Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday, about 50 million kids will likely become eligible for vaccination in the next few weeks, and it remains almost impossible for a coronavirus infection to kill a child who didn’t already have serious health problems.